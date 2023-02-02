Budget 2023: What is the Rs 7 lakh tax-rebate limit?

In the Budget 2023 speech, FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposed raising the tax-rebate limit under the new tax regime to Rs 7 lakh, from the current Rs 5 lakh. Tax rebate limit is different from tax-exemption limit. In the first, persons with income upto the limit will be refunded their tax deductions in full. In the second, persons with any income level will not be taxed at all till the exemption limit. Effectively, anyone with an income of up to Rs 7 lakh will not pay any tax, if they opt for the new regime. Higher earnings will be taxed as per the tax slabs given below, under the new regime.