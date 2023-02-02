Budget 2023: Was fiscal consolidation in focus?

Budget 2023 has stuck firmly to the fiscal consolidation path, according to experts. Goldman Sachs’ report listed the reasons why: a fiscal-deficit target of 5.9% of GDP in FY24, down from a budgeted 6.4% of GDP in FY23; largely realistic budgeted tax buoyancy assumptions; higher focus on “better quality of spending” by increasing capex allocation by 70bp of GDP, while cutting subsidies by 70bps of GDP and other current expenditure by 50bps; and aims to reduce net market borrowing by 30bp of GDP, and proposed to fund a larger part of the fiscal deficit from non-market sources.