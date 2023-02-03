economy

Budget 2023: How green was it?

One of the seven guiding principles of the Budget was Green Growth. PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM-PRANAM) is set to be launched, to promote use of alternative fertilisers. Five hundred ‘waste-to-wealth' plants including 200 compressed biogas plants is to be set up under the Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan (GOBARDhan) scheme, and natural and bio-gas marketing companies will be given a 5% CBG mandate. Green Credit Programme (GDP) will be notified under the Environment (Protection) Act to incentivise environmentally sustainable activities. Mangrove plantation will be encouraged and Amrit Dharovar scheme to be implemented over next three years to promote optimal use of wetlands.