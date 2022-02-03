Budget 2022: Why Rs 1,500 cr for edible-oil production?

It has allocated Rs 600 to encourage oil-seed farming and Rs 900 for oil palm. Why? Eco Survey 2022 noted that India is the world's second-largest consumer and the number one importer of vegetable oil. Increasing urbanisation will change dietary habits, pushing more people to consume processed foods, and this will in turn increase the demand for vegetable oil even further. Though the country is a major oilseed producer, it is still heavily import dependent. The OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2021-2030 said that India may need 14 kg/capita by 2030, which translates into an import growth of 3.4% per annum. The allocation is to reduce this import dependence.