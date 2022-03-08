Are more women becoming financially independent?

Scripbox's annual survey highlights a growing trend of women taking greater control of their money, accelerated by the economic impact of the pandemic. 70% of women (60% in 2021) said that they are independently managing their own money. One in five women invested for the first time amidst the pandemic. Mutual funds were the most preferred investment instrument and were the choice of 22% of women surveyed, followed by shares (14%) and gold (10%). 34% of women preferred to put their money in a mix of traditional investment options such as FDs, RDs, PPF and savings account. The survey covered more than 750 women across India and was held in February 2022.