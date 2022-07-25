Are masks mandatory at airports?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had in June revised Covid-19 rules for airports and aircraft, making masks mandatory throughout the journey and allowing mask removal only under exceptional circumstances. The decision by the aviation regulator was taken at a time when cases in the country were on the rise. While the Delhi HC on July 18 the DGCA to periodically review its decision on the norms on wearing masks, the regulator has not changed its stance yet. As per the earlier rules by the DGCA violators may be treated as ‘unruly passengers' and can be put on ‘no fly list' for not wearing masks at airports or in flights.