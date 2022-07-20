Are Indian airlines cutting corners on safety?

In the past three months, Indian airlines have reported grounding of flights due to bird hits, cracked windshields, component failures, engine compressor surges and blade failures, flight deck indicator and system-related warnings, flight diversions, mid-air engine shutdowns, pressurisation problems, and a case of severe turbulence in the monsoon. While the airlines have said that they are doing their best to ensure safety of their passengers, they are also facing protests from employees over wages. Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on July 17 chaired a high-level meeting and asked chiefs of Indian carriers to ramp up safety oversight.