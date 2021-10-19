All you need to know about 2021 online festive sale

The week-long online festive sale saw $4.6 billion worth of goods sold through e-commerce and social commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho with a 23% year-on-year growth. Mobile phones continued to drive sales followed by categories such as electronics and appliances besides fashion. The online shopper base grew by 20% against last year with Tier II bringing 61% of shoppers. Driven by affordability schemes, the GMV per user also saw a marginal increase from Rs 4,980 in 2020 to Rs 5,034 in 2021. Around 62 million customers shopped during the sale this year, a 1.2-fold growth from 52 million during the same period last year.