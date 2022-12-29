 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Power raises Rs 1,000 crore through bonds

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has allotted 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore, on private placement basis.

Tata Power Company

Tata Power on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

The maturity of Series I NCDs worth Rs 500 crore is scheduled on January 8, 2030, while the Series II NCDs worth Rs 500 crore would mature on December 29, 2032, it added.

The NCDs would be listed on BSE.

TAGS: #Bonds #non-convertible debentures (NCDs) #Tata Power
first published: Dec 29, 2022 08:06 pm