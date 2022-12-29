English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsMarketsBonds

    Tata Power raises Rs 1,000 crore through bonds

    In a regulatory filing, the company said it has allotted 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore, on private placement basis.

    PTI
    December 29, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST
    Tata Power Company

    Tata Power Company

    Tata Power on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

    In a regulatory filing, the company said it has allotted 10,000 unsecured, redeemable, taxable, listed, rated, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 1,000 crore, on a private placement basis.

    The maturity of Series I NCDs worth Rs 500 crore is scheduled on January 8, 2030, while the Series II NCDs worth Rs 500 crore would mature on December 29, 2032, it added.

    The NCDs would be listed on BSE.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bonds #non-convertible debentures (NCDs) #Tata Power
    first published: Dec 29, 2022 08:06 pm