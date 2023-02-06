English
    Indore becomes first civic body to launch green bonds; to raise Rs 244 crore for 60-mw solar plant

    The public issues of the green bonds will be open for subscription from February 10-14; it will be listed on the National Stock Exchange

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 07:32 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Indore Municipal Corporation, ranked top in cleanliness survey for six consecutive years, has become the country's first civic body to launch green bonds, seeking to raise Rs 244 crore for a 60-mw solar plant at its water pumping station.

    The public issues of the green bonds will be open for subscription from February 10-14, Pushyamitra Bhargav, mayor of Indore, and Divyank Singh, chief executive of the Indore Smart City Development Commission, told reporters here on Monday.

    The issue will be listed on the National Stock Exchange, they added.

    They said the drinking water department of the city administration spends over Rs 300 crore in annual electricity charges.