Edelweiss Financial launches debt paper that may fetch up to 11% returns

Edelweiss Financial Services today announced a public issue of secured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to raise up to Rs 400 crore from investors. The issue will open on January 3.

The NCDs are of the face value of Rs 1,000 each. The company will initially try to raise Rs 200 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 200 crore. It said there are 10 series of NCDs carrying fixed coupon and having tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest option.

Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.99 to 10.46 percent, it said. The company will also give an additional incentive of 0.20 percent per annum to those holding shares of the company or have invested in any previous NCDs or bonds of Edelweiss Group companies.

In comparison, fixed deposit fetch 6.1 to 6.25 percent for 1-5 year tenure at the State Bank of India.

The proposed NCDs have been rated CRISIL AA-/Negative (pronounced as CRISIL double A minus rating with Negative outlook and Acuite AA-/Negative (pronounced as Acuite double A minus).

The company said at least 75 percent of the funds raised through this issue will be used for the purpose of repayment and prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company and the balance is proposed to be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital Private Limited is the Lead Manager of this NCD issue. The issue is scheduled to close on Monday, January 23 with an option of early closure. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited to provide liquidity to the investors.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE