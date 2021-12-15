MARKET NEWS

English
What are luxury brands doing with NFTs?

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST

Luxury brands like to be unique and, after the pandemic, to be digital. Guess who is both? Non-fungible tokens (NFTs). So, the brands are pallying up with these ‘NFTy’, new things. Deloitte Global’s 2021 report, on Global Powers of Luxury Goods, says that the brands are collaborating with artists to create digital collectibles (NFTs) and selling them through auction houses, and are creating digital skins (NFTs) for avatars in gaming. Alright, people may pay ‘luxury money’ for art, but will anyone pay that kind of money to look good online, and only online? Surprise! In March 2021, 600 NFT sneakers were sold in seven minutes for $3 million.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Deloitte report #fashion gaming #luxury #NFTs #virtual luxury
first published: Dec 15, 2021 03:03 pm

