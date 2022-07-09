We’ve always been trying to showcase ‘Indian-ness’ when it comes to spirits: Sanjeev Banga

Rampur single malt whisky might be as highly regarded as Amrut and Paul John, but it is harder to find in India than its competitors.

While the whisky, launched in 2016 and produced by Radico Khaitan in the eponymous town in Uttar Pradesh, is exported to over 40 countries, it is only available in a few select markets in north India.

A few years ago, Radico Khaitan increased its annual malt distillation capacity to 3 million litres to meet the growing demand for Indian single malt—both internationally and in India.

In an interview, Sanjeev Banga, who heads international business at Radico Khaitan, spoke about the growing craft spirits space in India and showcasing India’s “uniqueness” through not only whisky and gin, but also Indian agave spirit. Excerpts:

Indian single malt sales are booming in their country of origin. How is Rampur, whose products are not as widely available in the country as the other Indian single malt makers', preparing to meet this rising demand?

The rising demand for single malts in India is not surprising. We’ve always loved our Scotches and then we graduated to single malts. Back then, there were limited options but then the Indian single malt consumer started picking up single malts while travelling and loved it. There is a lot more awareness, and consumers in India have started discovering that Indian single malts are at par or even better than single malts from Scotland.

Rampur is only available in three to four markets—Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana—and in only one expression (Rampur Double Cask). The reason for that is demand is far, far greater than anything we can bottle or produce at the moment. We have put the brakes on expanding our international footprint and, instead, are focusing our existing markets. Our other brands are available in about 85 countries and Rampur in about 40 countries. So, we haven’t been able to supply Rampur to several of these other countries.

Considering the way demand was going up, we tripled our malt distillation capacity a couple of years ago and are now at 3 million litres annually.

We have a lot of malt being aged even as we speak and we expect a lot more malt to be available next year. Once that’s done, we will expand our footprint not only internationally, but also in India.

Also read: Amrut Distilleries MD Rakshit Jagdale: "We did not anticipate the Indian market to be this big in terms of sales"

The craft spirits space is growing in India. The entry of Diageo last year was a significant development. Rampur already has a great gin—what are you looking at next?

Diageo’s entry into the Indian single malt space is an endorsement of the quality of single malts India can produce. At Radico, we’ve always been trying to showcase India’s uniqueness to the global market, a kind of ‘Indian-ness’ when it comes to spirits. Rum is one such category, but there are a lot of other spirits. Mahua and feni are good examples—but these have mostly been highly localised stories.

Are you working on an indigenous spirit?

There has been a lot of interest in tequila and mezcal worldwide, and there is Indian agave as well. We are working on it and a couple of other things, and, hopefully, some of these launches, which will come under our luxury portfolio, will be ready in the next 12 months.

Coming back to Indian single malts, do you think the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) should be doing more to standardise norms regarding what makes a whisky Indian? Indian single malt brands have expressed apprehensions about certain guidelines, which state that Indian single malt can be matured for just a year.

The recent release of the guidelines by the FSSAI is a good beginning. We never had any regulations all this while; it was all up to the Indian single malt producers, and we did it voluntarily because we were competing against the finest in the world.

You can have rules and regulations, but as an industry, we need to set our own standards and adhere to them. All Scotch whisky must be at least three years old (3 YO), but then a regular 3 YO whisky would be very ordinary. But they also have 10- , 12- and 18 YOs, because when you are addressing a certain set of customers, you need to deliver a certain quality.

Also read: Paul John: ‘I hope new brands do not dilute the high regard whisky lovers have for Indian single malts’