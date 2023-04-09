 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsLuxury Lifestyle

This Mumbai atelier has been embroidering Dior garments for half a century

Deepali Nandwani
Apr 09, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

The Dior X Chanakya retrospective and Dior Fall 2023 collection staging in Mumbai gave Indian craftsmanship its long-awaited due while acknowledging India’s growing flex on the global luxury map.

Christian Dior Fall 2023 collection was staged against the backdrop of the Gateway of India.

Even as the world continues to tweet/review/discuss/remain in awe of the Christian Dior Fall 2023 collection staged against the backdrop of the Gateway of India, a visible symbol of colonialism, and the Dior x Chanakya Atelier retrospective, a pertinent question being asked by those in the know is — what made Christian Dior choose India for its staging?

Or even, what made Dior agree to focus attention on its long-standing partnership with Chanakya Atelier, a global export house of the country’s craftsmanship traditions, under Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior's Creative Director of Women's Collection?

In the past, Dior has faced accusations of cultural appropriation without giving due credit. In 2022, Chinese social media users and protestors outside one of the label’s Paris stores claimed that a $3,800 wool and mohair skirt, described by the French fashion house as a ‘hallmark Dior silhouette’, was inspired by a centuries-old Chinese garment known as a ‘Mamianqun,’ or ‘horse face skirt’.

In 2021, in India, an artisanal design studio, People Tree, took on Dior for plagiarism. Founder Orijit Sen’s work, a Yogi print design, found its way onto a Dior dress worn by Sonam Kapoor on the cover of Elle India’s January '18 edition. His daughter took to social media to call out the brand, and people who owned People Tree garments with that particular print began posting their own purchased items. As original hand-drawn artwork and hand-carved woodblock of the design made their way to social media, the brand reached an out-of-court settlement with the Delhi design studio.