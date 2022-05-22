The whisky lovers’ guide to Singapore

Founded by Joyce and Khun Hui, The Quaich Bar has an exhaustive range of modern-age whiskies. (Photo credit: Single Malt Amateur Club of India [SMAC])

It might not be New York or Tokyo, but over the last ten-odd years, Singapore has been drawing in whisky enthusiasts from across South Asia and especially India. The island off the southern tip of Malaysia might be characterised as sterile on the whole, but you can’t say the same about its whisky scene. Singapore’s first whisky bar, Quaich Bar, opened in 2007; today, it has about 30. Many of these wood-panelled spaces have thick menus and offer achingly rare drams.

Proximity, then, was not the only reason why the Single Malt Amateur Club of India (SMAC) chose the city as the destination for its first ever whisky trail last month. SMAC, founded by Hemant Rao in 2011, is one of India’s largest and most active single malt clubs. The club has over 4,000 members and membership benefits include access to exclusive bottlings and single cask releases.

Singapore has been home to some of the best whiskies since the 1990s, but these were largely in private collections, says Rao, a Bangalore-based telecom professional. “Singapore might have very little to offer in terms of whisky production, but they more than make up with their whisky bars. It has a whole spectrum, from classy whisky lounges to cosy speciality outlets,” says Rao. “When compared to the world market, some of these bars offer great deals on some very rare whiskies.”

The whiskies Rao and other SMAC members sampled during their recent visit included a Teaninich 29-year-old; a 1991 Cameronbridge single grain; and a 1975 Glenglassaugh. “An SMAC member even picked up samples of the Bowmore Bouquet of 1966 and a Laphroaig bottled by Samaroli (independent Italian bottler). These are regarded as some of the best whiskies ever bottled,” says Rao. Here, he lists five of Singapore’s best whisky bars:

Swan Song is known for interesting bottlings and private casks.

Swan Song

Co-founder Arun Prashant describes Swan Song as an accessible, fun place focusing especially on rare and vintage whiskies. “We started off as a hobbyist bar and made the transformation into a full-fledged, full-time whisky bar after a couple of years,” says Prashant. The whisky bar is especially known for interesting bottlings and private casks. “The kind of knowledge these guys have about whisky is outstanding. We sampled a 1977 Port Ellen, a 1976 Tomatin and 1965 Clynelish here,” says Rao.

41A Boat Quay; swansong.com.sg

Auld Alliance

Frenchman and whisky scholar Emmanuel Dron’s whisky bar is named after a historic alliance between France and Scotland in 1295. Dron opened the bar, an atmospheric space with Chesterfield couches and backlit shelves, in 2010. The Auld Alliance’s menu runs into some 50 pages. “They have over 3,000 whisky options and some of the rarest bottles in the world,” says Rao, who imbibed some 1983 Brora and a “36-year-old Kingsbury Club bottling of Caol Illa” at the bar. Prices range from S$10 dollars to about S$300 for a 15ml pour.

9 Bras Basah Road, #02-02A, Rendezvous Hotel

The Quaich Bar (Photo: SMAC)

The Quaich Bar

Singapore’s oldest specialty whisky bar, founded by Joyce and Khun Hui, has an exhaustive range of modern-age whiskies, including some special bottlings exclusive to the bar, says Rao. From Ledaig and Inchmurrin, to Cadenhead’s and Duncan Taylor, you’ll find them all there in its thick menu that lists over 500 whiskies.

South Beach: 30 Beach Rd, #01-16 South Beach Avenue; quaichbar.com.sg

The Signature Reserve

Singapore’s newest whisky bar is located at the Fullerton Hotel. The year-old bar has over 1,000 whiskies in its collection and prices start at S$11 dollars for a 20ml pour. Also on the menu are interesting whisky flights that start at about $50. The 4,000 sq. ft space also features a cocktail bar, an open dining area and a retail space.

1 Fullerton Square, Fullerton Hotel; signaturereserve.com.sg

The Single Cask.

The Single Cask

The Single Cask focuses on independent bottlers and lesser known distilleries. Its over 400-strong collection includes boutique blended malts and single malts from family-owned and operated distilleries. “They handpick their whiskies, every single cask they have bottled has been carefully chosen and bottled in the most natural form in gorgeous bottles. We were floored by a Linkwood and Caol Ila finished in wine cask,” says Rao.

30 Victoria Street, Caldwell House, CHIJMES, #01-25; thesinglecask.sg





