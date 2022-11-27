 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sussanne Khan: I don’t feel scared to get my hands dirty and work hard

Debarati S. Sen
Nov 27, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

Tip 1 for easy-to-incorporate design solutions that don't cost a bomb: Add lots of plants and flower arrangements - things that uplift the space.

This month, Sussanne Khan’s The Charcoal Project and Monali Dhawan's VAD brought together local designers for a pop-up they called The Party Edit.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan’s recent work on Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli's second home in Alibaug got much love on Instagram last week. The zen-like interiors created by her are all about luxury intertwined with minimalism.

Daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan and ex-wife of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, Sussane Khan completed an associate art degree in interior design at Brooks College, California, in 1995 - she has been working as an interior designer for over two decades, and has her own brand - The Charcoal Project. She is also the Creative Head at Avas Wellness.

Snippets from a conversation:

‘Every project has a fire to it’

A decade ago, Sussanne Khan along with interior designer Gauri Khan, launched what was touted to be India’s first interior fashion design store, The Charcoal Project. “I love to create. I love to make a space from a dead space into an alive space. This is also the whole idea behind The Charcoal Project. Charcoal is black and dark but when you light it up, it's red. So, for me, every project is like The Charcoal Project. It has a fire to it.”

‘Trying to support good designers and great talent’