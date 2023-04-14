 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ramadan in Dubai: Luxe capsule collections for every iftar, courtesy Versace, Dior and more

AFP
Apr 14, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

Ramadan in Dubai: Top luxury brands, from Louis Vuitton to Versace, have rolled out kaftans, handbags, shoes and sunglasses that varies between sober pastels, florals and embroidered prints

Colourful dresses, part of the Ramadan collection, displayed in the window of the Carolina Herrera shop in the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai (Image: Giuseppe Cacade/AFP)

With flowing kaftans, fluid separates and glamorous maxi dresses, Western luxury fashion brands are increasingly targeting the monied Middle Eastern market with Ramadan capsule collections.

"You're about to be the best-dressed person at every iftar and suhoor that you attend," declared Cosmopolitan Middle East magazine earlier this month in a Ramadan fashion spread, referring to the meals before and after the daily fast during the Muslim holy month.

Top luxury brands from Louis Vuitton to Versace have rolled out handbags and shoes, sunglasses and clothing that varies between sober pastels, florals and embroidered prints. Gucci's 2023 Ramadan collection, "Nojum" (meaning stars), is inspired by the night sky, featuring deep purples and daywear options for men. "Luxury brands know more now about our local culture, our Islam. You can see abayas and jalabiyas, Ramadan and Eid collections in the windows of luxury brands," said Moza el Katbi as she shopped in the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

Also soaking up the offerings in the opulent shopping centre was Feriale Faraj, an Iraqi who lives in Jordan but was visiting her son in Dubai. "I feel happy when we see something like that. It's nice to encourage this if we have the means" to buy, she said, admiring the Dior and Louis Vuitton displays. "Western fashion isn't the only fashion that is beautiful, the oriental style is also pretty," she added.