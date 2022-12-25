 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raffles London and 12 more exciting European hotels opening in 2023

Bloomberg
Dec 25, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

Modern glamour defined by Bulgari in Rome. An Austrian castle on a lake. An architectural masterpiece that once was Britain’s War Office - the most exciting European hotels, arranged by expected launch date in 2023.

Already known for its iconic hotel in Singapore (above), Raffles’s first London property is taking on an distinguished part of British history: the Old War Office Building in London’s Whitehall. (Photo by Josef Knecht via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

(Bloomberg) - Europe is already winning the race to bring tourism back to pre-pandemic levels, and with a full slate of luxurious new hotels on the horizon, 2023 is looking equally strong. From the reinvention of Capri’s first hotel to modern glamour defined by Bulgari in Rome to the adaptive reuse of a Cognac distiller in the French countryside, an Austrian castle on a lake and the architectural masterpiece that once was Britain’s War Office, these are the most exciting European hotels due next year, arranged by projected opening date.

Six Senses Rome

Where: Rome, near the Pantheon

When: February 2023

The Eternal City is always worth a visit, and this palazzo hotel in the center of the action will make going out easy. Six Senses Rome is moments from the Trevi Fountain and the famous Pantheon oculus, as well as being close to the luxury shopping street, Via Condotti. There will be 95 guest rooms and suites along with a spa, restaurant, events terrace and outdoor courtyard. The pièce de résistance will be a rooftop terrace with a 360-degree view of the city and its iconic monuments. Six Senses is better known for luxury beachside resorts in such places as Bali and the Seychelles, so it’ll be exciting to see what the brand can do in such a well-known urban destination like Rome. From €850 ($902)

Hotel Dame des Arts