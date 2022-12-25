Raffles London and 12 more exciting European hotels opening in 2023

(Bloomberg) - Europe is already winning the race to bring tourism back to pre-pandemic levels, and with a full slate of luxurious new hotels on the horizon, 2023 is looking equally strong. From the reinvention of Capri’s first hotel to modern glamour defined by Bulgari in Rome to the adaptive reuse of a Cognac distiller in the French countryside, an Austrian castle on a lake and the architectural masterpiece that once was Britain’s War Office, these are the most exciting European hotels due next year, arranged by projected opening date.

Six Senses Rome

Where: Rome, near the Pantheon

When: February 2023

The Eternal City is always worth a visit, and this palazzo hotel in the center of the action will make going out easy. Six Senses Rome is moments from the Trevi Fountain and the famous Pantheon oculus, as well as being close to the luxury shopping street, Via Condotti. There will be 95 guest rooms and suites along with a spa, restaurant, events terrace and outdoor courtyard. The pièce de résistance will be a rooftop terrace with a 360-degree view of the city and its iconic monuments. Six Senses is better known for luxury beachside resorts in such places as Bali and the Seychelles, so it’ll be exciting to see what the brand can do in such a well-known urban destination like Rome. From €850 ($902)

Hotel Dame des Arts

Where: Saint-Germain, Paris

When: February 2023

The city of lights is getting a new luxury offering on its artistic and vibrant Left Bank, a 10-minute walk from Notre-Dame Cathedral and the Luxembourg Gardens. A third of the rooms at the property with 109 accommodations will have outdoor terraces, most with views of the Eiffel Tower; those who splash for the penthouse will get a private, two-level terrace to soak in the magic of Paris’s famed skyline. There's also an expansive rooftop bar with Champagne and cocktails and a French fusion restaurant with seasonal bites inspired by the North Pacific. From €280

Peninsula London

Where: London’s Knightsbridge, steps from Buckingham Palace Gardens

When: Early 2023

Located at one of the most prestigious addresses in London, the Peninsula joins the capital’s already competitive upscale market with “an oasis of calm.” The hotel will have 190 guest rooms and suites and is promising the largest average room size in London, starting from a generous 56 square meters (602 square feet). Hungry guests and visitors can enjoy a rooftop restaurant with seasonal British cuisine and a Cantonese restaurant that reflects the hotel’s Asian heritage, as well as a casual grab-and-go option. For wellness: a fitness center staffed by personal trainers, a 25-meter indoor pool, and visiting experts in Chinese medicine. Room rates to be announced, but expect more than £1,000 ($1,218) a night.

Raffles London at the OWO

Where: The listed former War Office at Whitehall, London

When: Spring 2023

Already known for its iconic hotel in Singapore, Raffles’s first London property is taking on an distinguished part of British history. The Old War Office Building in London’s Whitehall, the seat of Britain’s governmental activity, was once used by some of the country’s most famous politicians and spies (Winston Churchill, James Bond author Ian Fleming). For the first time, mere members of the public can take a look. The hotel, with hand-laid mosaic floors and a colossal marble staircase, will have 120 rooms and suites. It bids to become a dining destination with nine restaurants and three bars, including an outpost of the elegant Italian spot, Paper Moon. From £1,100

La Nauve Hotel & Jardin

Where: Southwest France, on the outskirts of Cognac

When: Spring 2023

A belle epoque mansion and former distillery is being transformed into a 12-room boutique hotel on extensive grounds in a peaceful setting (with swimming pool) next to the Charente River. It’s less than a 10-minute drive from Cognac, where fans can visit a museum dedicated to the spirit in the city center and explore this less-touristed region of France. The hotel will feature a restaurant that uses homegrown herbs and vegetables from its garden; a cozy bar will offer plenty of local wine and brandy. From €350

Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino

Where: Messinia in the southwest Peloponnese, Greece

When: Spring 2023

Mandarin Oriental’s first property in Greece will offer fantastic landscapes of the rugged coast in a less-traveled part of the Mediterranean nation. The beachfront resort will have 99 rooms, including 48 pool villas. Built into the hilly landscape, the villas blend in with surrounding nature and offer a sense of seclusion in addition to private plunges. All rooms will have the all-important outdoor terraces and sea views. There will be five restaurants and bars, and a 1,500-square-meter wellness center will feature a 25-meter indoor-outdoor pool with views of Navarino Bay. Room rates to be announced.

Hotel La Palma, Capri

Where: Capri, close to the famous Piazetta

When: Spring 2023

The Oetker Collection is bringing life back to the oldest hotel (dating back to 1822) on the glamorous isle of Capri. To play out your own White Lotus fantasies (off the Amalfi Coast, not in Sicily), there will be 50 rooms, a rooftop restaurant and bar, a pool deck and a a spa. The La Palma Beach Club will be a day-to-night destination to keep the party going, with all food overseen by noted chef Gennaro Esposito. Capri has been a resort destination since the time of the Roman republic. A holiday there has never gone out of style. From €850

Son Net

Where: Mallorca, in the foothills of the Tramuntana Mountains

When: Spring 2023

Ibiza might be the most famous Balearic island, but Mallorca will be the hotter choice for discerning travelers next year. Son Net is one of the newest luxury boutique offerings coming to the “La Isla de la Calma.” As befits its sister status to the famed Finca Cortesin on the Costa del Sol, it will offer tranquility to nature lovers, with just 31 guest rooms and suites set on a 17th century private estate that has 57,000 square meters of landscape. There will be pools flanked by privately shaded cabanas, citrus orchards and a vineyard producing Malvasia white wine. Rooms from €600

Bulgari Hotel Rome

Where: Campo Marzio neighborhood of Rome

When: Late Spring 2023

With global outposts from Shanghai to Dubai, Bulgari’s hotel brand is finally coming home. Located near the Spanish Steps and the Piazza Venezia, it will occupy a 1930s modernist building that faces the mausoleum of Augustus, the first Roman emperor. There will be more than 100 rooms, most of them suites, as well as a restaurant from Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito and the Bulgari Bar. The designers worked with Italian marble in color blocks of green, red and yellow to highlight Bulgari’s role as a jeweler. Room rates to be announced; for comparison, Bulgari Milan’s rooms are priced from more than €1,000 a night.

Nobu San Sebastian

Where: San Sebastian, Spain

When: July 2023

The Nobu brand is coming to Spain’s most famous food city: San Sebastian has the most Michelin stars per square meter in the world. There will be 20 rooms and suites, plus a 98-cover Nobu restaurant on site, offering panoramic views of the famed seaside escape. On the menu, expect both iconic Nobu dishes such as black cod with miso and local offerings inspired by San Sebastian’s pinxtos (Basque tapas) scene. Room rates to be announced.

BoTree London

Where: Marylebone, London

When: July 2023

Chic Marylebone is getting a buzzy new hotspot in BoTree, complete with two restaurants and a nightclub promising regular appearances by famous DJs, in what could be tough competition for nearby celebrity haunt Chiltern Firehouse. BoTree’s 199-room hotel leans into bright and bold colors in design, choosing fun over the sedate whites and creams that outfit so many hotels around the globe. The location will be a particular highlight for guests. It’s within easy walking distances of the top shops and restaurants of London’s West End. From £500

Son Bunyola

Where: The northwest coast of Mallorca, Spain

When: August 2023

Set on an 810-acre estate, this 26-bedroom hotel from Richard Branson’s luxury collection will be welcoming visitors next summer to the best of the sun, sea air and mountain views on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Previously the billionaire’s private estate, Son Bunyola was transformed into rental villas. There will be two restaurants with a tapas lounge, several places to dine outside and a swimming pool with views of a countryside that’s home to lush olive trees and grape vines. From €600

Rosewood Schloss Fuschl

Where: On the banks of Lake Fuschl in Austria, close to Salzburg

When: Late 2023

This property looks like a fairytale castle surrounded by a turquoise lake and a verdant forest in Austria’s countryside, and with Rosewood’s always-deft hand, that notion will not be disabused. The schloss (castle or manor) was constructed as a country escape for Austrian royalty in the 15th century. There will be 98 guest rooms, including 46 suites and six chalets, plus indoor-and-outdoor swimming pools that suit the sense of grandeur on the property. Room rates to be announced.

