Nikhil Kamath: When buying asset classes like watches, art, wine... vintage is a big plus

Pavan Lall
Apr 09, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Nikhil Kamath, cofounder of Zerodha and True Beacon, on price correction in luxury watches, modern Indian art vs vintage watches as asset classes to invest in and his favourite high-end timepieces.

Over the last few years, collectors have watched agog as high-end timepieces have seen prices soar, creating a new wave of buyers, influencers and speculators. Specifically for brands such as Rolex, the cycle has seen eager buyers flocking to their stores only to be welcomed by empty shelves and long waiting times. The second-hand or gray market scene features products that sometimes cost as much or more than (6x-7x) the retail price. While the jury is out on whether the recent boom was driven by crypto cash, or online shoppers sitting at home and unable to travel because of consecutive lockdowns, peak prices have already started to correct and aficionados reckon that they will fall further in the years to come.

In an exclusive interview, Nikhil Kamath, cofounder at online stock-brokerage firm Zerodha and asset-management firm True Beacon, and a watch enthusiast, notes that "it's brilliant marketing to create artificial scarcity of a certain product but the smart money will go for alternate choices that include pieces off-the-beaten track, vintage watches, and even Indian art which is on an upswing". Edited excerpts:

What do you like most about collecting watches?

What I find exciting even more than wearing a watch is the whole concept of buying something for less and it being valued more in a certain amount of time. I think that's it in many parts: the discovery.