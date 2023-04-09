Nikhil Kamath: When buying asset classes like watches, art, wine... vintage is a big plus

Nikhil Kamath, cofounder of Zerodha and True Beacon.

Over the last few years, collectors have watched agog as high-end timepieces have seen prices soar, creating a new wave of buyers, influencers and speculators. Specifically for brands such as Rolex, the cycle has seen eager buyers flocking to their stores only to be welcomed by empty shelves and long waiting times. The second-hand or gray market scene features products that sometimes cost as much or more than (6x-7x) the retail price. While the jury is out on whether the recent boom was driven by crypto cash, or online shoppers sitting at home and unable to travel because of consecutive lockdowns, peak prices have already started to correct and aficionados reckon that they will fall further in the years to come.

In an exclusive interview, Nikhil Kamath, cofounder at online stock-brokerage firm Zerodha and asset-management firm True Beacon, and a watch enthusiast, notes that "it's brilliant marketing to create artificial scarcity of a certain product but the smart money will go for alternate choices that include pieces off-the-beaten track, vintage watches, and even Indian art which is on an upswing". Edited excerpts:

What do you like most about collecting watches?

What I find exciting even more than wearing a watch is the whole concept of buying something for less and it being valued more in a certain amount of time. I think that's it in many parts: the discovery.

I have realized, personally, that I do best when I don't listen to anyone, because each time you're reading an article or a review, or somebody recommending a certain thing, it is bound to be kind of biased by virtue of the benefits that they might have. Everybody has something to benefit when they're recommending a certain thing. We're very mimetic creatures... we all think we want what others want, not because we actually like it, but if you can leave out those mimetic tendencies for a bit and actually try and figure out what you really like, and actually buy what looks best to you, personally, even if it does not seem like a good investment, most often that tends to do well.

Of late, certain brands are impossible to get in stores. They are always sold out and this is a global trend. What do you think is going on?

One would assume that when you're buying a certain product, and paying a premium for it, it's also being done for the experience of the product. Watchmakers have figured out this good niche where they offend you by rejecting you and through reverse psychology the consumer comes back to want their stuff even more. I think it's personally a bad thing. This goes especially for Rolex which has been a mass maker of watches producing almost a million units a year and a lot of steel watches that are almost impossible to get which makes no sense because it's not a rare earth material. Yes, the Rolex product is very high quality and great value but the marketing tactic is one of artificially creating demand and then selling it.

Your take on watches being classified as an asset class like stocks or even art or jewellery?

I think there is a distinction. Take the analogy of diamonds. If you are buying a quarter carat diamond, which is part of a larger setting, and goes into a necklace and stuff like that versus if you're buying some vintage diamond, which is a really large one, which is red in colour, and is a once in a lifetime kind of thing, and with a cut that has a certain amount of artistry involved in it - they're two completely different things. One is commodity and one is art. I don't think a commodity should be compared with art, which is defined by a few gauges: the amount of time it took to create it; the rarity of materials involved, and the design element and the etymology to how it was created and stuff like that. To a large extent, many of the Swatch MoonSwatches or Rolexes are commodities in my mind and not really art. That being said, Rolex is the Bitcoin of the watch world because everybody knows it. And it's, in a way, the OG of the watch world because of the volume, and brand recognition. So the more exotic Rolexes kind of tend to hold value a little bit better than others.

Who comes close to artistry in the watch world of late?

I would say new thinking. FP Journe has done this well, where they have kind of re-thought watchmaking in a way and come out with mechanisms, movements, styles, in a manner that was not thought of, and they've added a certain level of finesse that I had not seen before. So FP Journe are also not easy to get if you walk into a showroom. But I think FP Journe watches are decent from an investment standpoint. They have corrected it as well. But because of their rarity, I don't think they have corrected as much as the other brands like Patek Philippes and Audemars Piguets.

I also like the novelty element brands like Ressence which if you’ve seen the crystal and how it looks, it has oil inside the dial and gives you an ocean-like visual. Brands like these are independent, they're small and doing things again, very differently. That is fun, when they have invented something or created something altogether new.

Do you like A. Lange Sohne?

I like Lange quite a bit. I have never bought a Lange, I don't have one, but I like the watch brand.

Which brands do you think are overrated?

Franck Muller and Hublot are by far the ones at the bottom of the list. Slightly above them is Richard Mille.

I like vintage. I like all old stuff. So anything old that I get, I like. Vintage, I think, has one novelty that it can't be reproduced, or mass produced because you can't replicate age, right? So buying any of these asset classes, like art, or watches or wine, I think vintage is a big plus. Also they look so cool.

What are the other asset classes you see in addition to fine or high-end limited-edition watches?

Considering the price of many of these watches, I think one asset class people should really consider for similar amounts of money is Indian independent art, which I think, in the coming years, will become a lot more collectible than it is today. I am just researching the market as an asset class, and I think if you're able to buy a F.N. Souza, Tyeb Mehta, or S.H. Raza work for prices similar to what you're paying for these fancy watches, you're making a smart choice because these artists are mostly dead. And the premium on them is not as ridiculous as watches, and these will increasingly become a lot more popular. I think in a certain way, especially sitting out of India, you are also supporting the culture of India. And I think both from my investment sense and a sentiment sense, it makes a lot of sense compared to watches.

The watch you will likely wear a lot this year?

I wear a smartwatch a lot nowadays and I am not into double-wristing but maybe I will wear the Rolex Hulk (50th Anniversary Submariner) a lot. It's one of these watches you have to worry least about, I know I have a dissed Rolex a lot, but you can bang a watch like that around. You can throw it in water, you can scratch it 100 times and nothing happens.