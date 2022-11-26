MC Recommends: Seasonal ingredients, foraged produce, bespoke perfume for men, and a bracelet to raise funds for a girls' school

food Manu Chandra + Hakkasan pop-up Since he quit The Olive Group and struck out his own, several things have kept Chef Manu Chandra busy. His dabbling in the world of cheeses with Victoria Begum cheese, his venture Single Thread Catering that blurs the lines between fine-dining and home catering events, and lately, pop-ups. He is hosting one at Hakkasan, for the fine-diner’s new ‘Only At’ Collection. The dinner on December 1 will feature a menu with an emphasis on seasonality, highlighting flavours and fresh produce from India. The ‘Only At’ collection explores culinary evolution in Asian, particularly Chinese cuisine, by collaborating with contemporary chefs who meld India’s local cuisine and ingredients with Cantonese cooking styles.

Diwali party prep: Paul John gin, Glenfiddich 21 YO and 3 more spirits to restock your home bar Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls' School in Jaisalmer first hit the headlines for its future-forward, organic architecture, an oval-shaped structure designed by Diana Kellogg of Diana Kellog Architects and set in the stark, sandy desert of Thar. Supported by the erstwhile royal family of Jaisalmer and set on land donated by hotelier Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, the school is home to over 400 resident girl students from the local communities of nomads, weavers and embroiders, who, besides gaining education, are trained in traditional skill sets such as artistry, weaving, and embroidery. Designer Anita Dongre's collaboration with the New York-based non-profit organisation CITTA, for a collection of 'Promise of Hope' bracelets, will financially support the institution. The inspiration for the bracelet, Dongre says, is “the kindness, endurance, and gentle strength of an elephant”, which is Rajasthan’s state animal. The bracelet was launched November 17 at the Anita Dongre store in New York and is on sale through her website and stores around the world. Credit for the school images: Vinay Panjwani

rare whiskies Paul John’s first gin, Malhar: an ode to Goan monsoons Paul John, the makers of India’s premium single malts, have entered the gin business with their first gin, Malhar Indian Craft Gin—a soulful name drawn from an equally soulful raga. Launched on a warm Goan evening hosted by The Dram Club, Malhar has two variants—The Malhar Classic Dry Gin and the citrusy, lemony The Malhar Citrus. Full-of-beans distiller Tanvi Garg worked with Master Distiller Michael John, to create the two gins in a classic 500-litre Müller copper pot still where ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol - base spirit used to make gin) that contains 96% ABV (alcohol by volume) is brought down to 50%. While The Malhar Classic Dry Gin is vapour-infused with 15 botanicals and has a peppery spice finish, the real winner is The Malhar Citrus: vapour-infused with 11 botanicals, a taste of Indian key lime (nimbu) and hints of hibiscus.

wellness and spa Forest Post parcels of wild food products Forest Post’s wild food produce range is made from ingredients foraged from the forest: Tender fern fronds, wild grapes, queen sago, and Shatavari roots, among others. In 2017, a woman approached Dr Manju Vasudevan, the founder, and asked if she had any Shatavari-based products for her pregnant daughter. That's when the idea of setting up Forest Post occurred to her. Dr Manju recalled a hiking expedition with Kani tribals from Thiruvananthapuram's Agastyamala forest range, when she came across the Shatavari (wild asparagus) plant for the first time. The Kani elders uproot, skin the root, and dip it in a small bottle of honey they always carry around. Among Forest Post products are Shatavari honey, the rare Mooty preserve (rare, because in low fruiting season, the brand leaves the mooty fruit for elephants, deer, and Adivasi children instead of harvesting it); Fern pickle; Honey from stingless bees; Mango ginger pickle; Queen Sago flour; and Wild grape in brine.

gadgets Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon Louis Vuitton’s new smart watch Tambor Horizon is a haute couture fashion statement with its sapphire glass studded with 24 LED lights, which creates a glow-in-dark animation, and a convex case that makes the screen look like it is endless. The 2022 edition of Tambor Horizon is a third-generation connected watch that arrives five years after the French luxury house debuted in the smartwatch segment. Interestingly, Louis Vuitton has abandoned Wear OS, the Google-made smartwatch system, instead launching its own proprietary operating system. This means you are unable to use any Google app, including Gpay. What Tambour Horizon gives you instead is Alipay, a Chinese payment app. The smartwatch has all the bells and whistles: Notifications for calls, an alarm, messages, emails, heart-rate monitoring, daily step count, weather- and air-quality monitor, LV’s curated city guides, and such.

travel Asia’s largest biking festival: India Bike Week Moto-culture in India, music, racing, shopping, adventure, and cool bikes will coalesce at ‘Come Home to The Wild’, the 8th edition of the India Bike Week (IBW). The journey begins with motorcyclists riding into Goa, and covers a slew of events that aren't for the faint-hearted. IBW 2022, from December 2-3, will feature The Big Forkers Meat Fest dedicated to the art of curing, grilling, smoking, and barbecuing meats. Expect Goan Chorizo, whole hog roasts, spit roasts, and meat displays, churrascaria, tawa, and tandoor by the best pitmasters from across the country. The fest, of course, will include cool bike trails: Secret hideaway rides within Goa, after parties, and brunches.

perfume 3003BC’s bespoke perfumes for men Log in to the 3003BC website, and you will come across a quiz to help the brand’s fragrance adviser understand your personality and choices. Questions include where you plan to wear the fragrance (Office? Party? Occasion?) and your desired mood (Light and Sporty/Refreshing/Energetic/Relaxed…you get the drift). Your choices will help the perfume store to deliver the resulting handcrafted, hand-bottled perfume directly to your home. 3003BC's existing portfolio of perfumes can also be tweaked to your desires and choices. Among them: Cloud 9 Pour Homme, with juniper berry and soft jasmine heart; Radiance Pour Homme with notes of pepper and camphor; and Bliss Pour Homme, with a whiff of lemon and grapefruit.

Deepali Nandwani is a freelance journalist who keeps a close watch on the world of luxury.

