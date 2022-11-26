Designer Anita Dongre's collaboration with the New York-based non-profit organisation CITTA, for a collection of 'Promise of Hope' bracelets, will financially support the institution. The inspiration for the bracelet, Dongre says, is “the kindness, endurance, and gentle strength of an elephant”, which is Rajasthan’s state animal.

The bracelet was launched November 17 at the Anita Dongre store in New York and is on sale through her website and stores around the world.

Credit for the school images: Vinay Panjwani