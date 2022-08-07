MC Recommends: Readymade cocktails in a bottle and 3 shirts to up your wardrobe game

Negroni in a bottle, anyone?

It is World Negroni Day in September, and what better way than to celebrate it than with a Negroni! You don’t need to step out of home for one though. Mr Jerry’s, the purveyor of all things cocktail, in a beautiful barrel-shaped bottle, will send you one home.

Goa entrepreneur Rincy Varghese created this ready-to-drink cocktail brand, along with Mrinal Manu and two mavericks from the Alco-Bev industry—mixologists and bartenders Arijit Bose and Pankaj Balchandran.

While the Mai Tai is a blend of gold rum, white rum, and spiced rum mixed with pomegranate molasses, almond syrup and citrus cordial, the Espresso Martini has coffee, vanilla, nutmeg, and vodka, and Mr Jerry’s Ol’ Fashioned has scotch whisky, honey, sugar, and bitters. Then there is the Negroni, of course, with gin, aromatic wines, juniper and orange, and the Long Island Tea, in which gin, vodka, rum and agave spirit, are infused with orange liqueur.

Three shirts that will change your wardrobe game

Buying a shirt for men can be as simple as going into a store and picking out what you find the most appealing, or it can be as complex as figuring out what really works for you. Here are three styles we are rooting for:

· Brooks Brothers button-down shirts: They were named for the buttons on their collars, originally meant to keep them from flapping about while polo-playing men galloped down the field on horseback. Now, these quintessentially casual shirts are worth every penny you spend on them. Brooks Brothers make theirs from heavyweight Oxford cloth for cooler months or lightweight Madras cotton for blistering summers. Uniqlo, too, has some cool ones in the slim-fit long-sleeved version.

· Printed silk shirts: Going to a party? A bohemian printed silk shirt in the wardrobe is an easy choice. And now that Valentino is ultimately debuting in India, do your staid wardrobe a favour, and invest in a few 3D prints, camouflage, or the bandana silk shirt to work at a weekend soirée.

· The white shirt: Homegrown brands are adding their little tweak to this classic. Bombay Shirt Company’s contrast collar white is cut from soft sheen Egyptian cotton and has a dark outer collar. Designer Gaurav Khanjio’s white handspun Khadi shirt on Tata Cliq has atypical pockets. Ujjawal Dubey’s Antar-Agni has put out an ivory Chanderi full-sleeve shirt, with a closed neck and fish bone styling on the chest.

Shirts by Antar-Agni (left) and Valentino

Ladakh’s new hotel is both minimal and luxurious

Kyagar in Ladakh’s Nubra Valley has some of the best views that the region can offer, given its location.

Situated on an ancient Silk Route, the region has been home to Kyagar owner Rinchen Kalon’s ancestors. The cold desert where once Bactrian camels roamed offers views that include towering mountains, snow-swathed Himalayan peaks in the distance, and deep valleys.

Local traditions and arts find resonance in the 16-key property. The walls are finished with Multani mitti and red clay (instead of paint) from Basgo village in Leh and woven carpets from the region smoothen the passage.

The property is solar-powered, and the food is locally sourced. Instead of kettles and refrigerators, each room is refreshed with reusable thermoses with hot and cold water.

Kyagar in Ladakh’s Nubra Valley

Heritage rice make a comeback on our plates

For over 20 years, Vandana Shiva’s Navdanya International has been reviving traditional ways of cultivating rice and has conserved almost 400 indigenous varieties, now known as ‘heritage rice’. Today, thanks to several homegrown entrepreneurs and purveyors of everything traditional and organic, much of this rice is available to us online.

Pick from black rice variants such as Chakhao Poireiton from Manipur and Karuppu Kavuni from Tamil Nadu, which are said to help in weight loss. For biryani, nutritionists and chefs recommend Kerala’s fragrant Mullan Kazhama. West Bengal’s Gobinda Bhog, once used for prasad to Lord Krishna, is best eaten with curries and fish. Vnya, which curates produce from the mountains, sells a flavourful Pahadi Basmati Brown Rice and the Red Himalayan Rice. Buy them online from Vnya, Nourish organics, Amala Earth, The Slate Plate, or the many startups selling produce from across the country.

Fab India recycles plastic bottles and scrap textiles into a fun collection of chairs and rugs

Fab India steps into the world of circular economy with its new collections: PET bottles recycled into chairs, scraps of textiles crafted into gudris or traditional comforters, and such amazing products are part of the brand’s sustainable initiative. Shunya has a collection of chairs and rugs made from recycled PET yarn upcycled from discarded single-use plastic bottles. Almost 260 to 300 plastic bottles go into making one environmentally sustainable, GRS (Global Recycled Standard)-certified rug measuring. For the Niyama collection of incense sticks, the brand has repurposed floral waste from temples in Uttar Pradesh. For Gudri, the artisans have patched fabric scraps sourced from tailors and textile factories into comforters.

Hand-painted tableware from the centre of India

From Madhya Pradesh comes this niche luxury tableware brand which is high on craftsmanship. Its crockery collection is hand-painted by artisans or flawlessly designed with silkscreen prints.

Kaunteya’s artisans etch out motifs from Indian art, history and architecture on delicate dinnerware, cups and more, combining art and luxury. The popular Byah collection references the 700-year-old Phad painting legacy from Rajasthan to create designs that showcase extensive rituals of the Indian wedding.

For the Airavata collection the artisans have melded Pattachitra paintings and ancient works of art on the vahanas or mounts that god used — the white elephant of Lord Indra or Simha the lion, the mount of goddesses. Each piece is handcrafted and sold wrapped in silk cushioned boxes.

Mineral sunscreens you should buy

The beauty world is rooting for mineral-infused sunscreens for skin that is oversensitive and breaks into acne.

Containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, these sunscreens are said to be less irritating and more sustainable: non-mineral sunscreens include chemicals that can be damaging to marine life, including oxybenzone, which, when in water, damages the coral reefs.

Choose from various options: AromaMagic’s sunblock lotion with natural ingredients such as wheat germ and carrot seed oil, and vitamin B5; Wow Skinscience’s AM2PM sunscreen stuffed with good things such as vitamin E, aloe vera extract, and argan oil; ENN UV Shield which is super light on the skin and water-resistant; and Pipette’s Mineral Sunscreen with SPF 50 with squalene, a naturally occurring moisturizing ingredient, and bisabolol, a calming antioxidant derived from chamomile.

Art meets food at a Parisian palace

In September, Le Bristol Paris will welcome travellers to an intimate experience of art meets travel. The palace hotel will host a combined private art viewing, and a three-course gastronomic dinner custom-created by triple Michelin starred Executive Chef Eric Frechon. The art on the show: Marc Chagall’s masterpiece Les Mariés au coq.

A three-course meal will be served in the glamorous Paris suite and in the presence of an original Chagall, in a setting that is decidedly French elegance. Created near the end of the artist’s life, Les Mariés au coq portrays several iconic Chagallian motifs, including the bride and groom, the rooster, and the violinist.