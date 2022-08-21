MC Recommends: Porsche’s racing car-inspired 2023 launch and glamping in Dubai

The 2023 edition of Porsche 911 hits 0-100kmph in around 3 seconds

Details are just out about the 2023 Porsche 911 GST R3, the luxury car to be launched next year. The supercar has undergone a lot of cosmetic and mechanical upgrades and even the aerodynamics have been improved to lower drag and increase speed on the racetracks.

The car comes with a massive rear wing, a race-car aerodynamic package, and a 518-horsepower version of the naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine.

There is, of course, the basic winged model and then there is the Touring variant that Porsche is known for. The new 911 GT3 RS has a top speed of 296 kmph and can hit 0-100kmph in around 3 seconds.

LOUIS XIII decanters that resemble works of art

LOUIS XIII is a legend in the world of spirits. The complex cognac, a blend of 1,200 Eaux-de-vie, ranging in age from 40 to 100 years, deserves a decanter that is worthy of the world’s most expensive alcohol.

The first LOUIS XIII Classic decanter was introduced in 1874. Today, the cognac comes in delicately crafted decanters. The brand just introduced two of its classic decanters in India.

LOUIS XIII Mathusalem is handmade by a team of 20 master crystal artisans. The design was inspired by a 16th-century flask uncovered at the site of the Battle of Jarnac in France. The 50 rare Mathusalem produced each year hold Eaux-de-vie that is slowly aged in century-old Limousin oak barrels called Tierçons.

Also being introduced is LOUIS XIII Jeroboam, a 3L decanter, a replica of a metal carafe found on the site of the 1569 battle of Jarnac. The Fleur-de-Lys insignia on the original decanter suggests that it may have belonged to a member of one of the French royal houses who fought the battle.

LOUIS XIII Mathusalem decanter

Glamping in Dubai

The Nest, opening this September, is Dubai’s differential hotel experience. The mini-hotel rooms or desert rooms nestled in tawny dunes, offer glamping or luxury camping experiences in the great outdoors, sited as it is at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve on Al Ain Road.

This one is designed by architect Gianna Ranaulo to resemble a clutch of lavish suites built in the sand; 14 nests are outfitted with an en-suite bathroom and a private terrace.

Tapas dinner is served in the evening by Chef Franck Sanna at the main bar lounge, while a Mediterranean menu is served at the restaurant, Sonara. There is also a private chauffeur service to drive you down to the secluded nests.

The Nest Dubai

Mercedes x Master &Dynamic’s oomphy wearable audio capsule collection

Marque audio-wear brand Master & Dynamic and Mercedes-AMG have launched a special edition of headphones and earphones, inspired by the car brand’s racing prowess and on-road performance.

Master & Dynamics has encapsulated the adroitness of Mercedes into a high-performance audio-wear capsule. The music accessories are carved out of materials borrowed from the world of racing such as magnesium, carbon fibre, and Kevlar.

The four-piece series includes the MW08 wireless earbuds in a carbon fibre case. They also feature shatter-resistant sapphire glass infused with Kevlar.

MW08 wireless earbuds in a carbon fibre case

Coffeeza’s aluminum coffee capsules for a creamy coffee

If like me, you prefer fresh coffee grind but find it difficult to maintain that freshness at home, here is a solution you may look at. Coffeeza, a home-grown coffee brand known for its coffee capsules and machines, has just launched its recyclable aluminium capsules to restrict the oxidation process and ensure extracted coffee retains its crema, aroma, and taste.

The espresso is available in four flavours: Classico (medium body and notes of orange blossom and apricot, with a hint of cardamom), Cremoso (creamy, buttery blend with delicate citrus notes with hints of orange peel); Intenso (a full-bodied blend with notes of blueberry and dark chocolate); and Forte (a dark roast coffee with notes of milk chocolate and walnut).

Coffeeza aluminium capsules

Tattoo-ed luxury dinnerware by Royal Delft

Royal Delft collaborated with Dutch artist and tattoo maker Henk Schiffmacher for a collection that marries craftsmanship and traditions. Layered, deeply rooted, and referencing the ancient art of tattooing, Royal Delft’s Blue Earthenware has been designed by Schiffmacher and hand painted by Royal Delft master painters. The patterns and motifs on the white and blue (the blue is the same tone as tattoo ink) are nature-inspired.

Henk Schiffmacher's pieces for Royal Delft