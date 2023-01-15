MC Recommends: Mumbai Gallery Weekend, Shakti 50th anniversary concerts and Trilok Gurtu's India debut

art Mumbai Gallery Weekend, Kula and Van Gogh 360° All of Mumbai is an art canvas this January, with the latest edition of the Mumbai Gallery Weekend featuring 32 galleries. Hobnob with fellow art collectors at the Young Collectors Weekend at IF.BE, or take a guided tour with Art & Wonderment. Or go at it on your own: Respected artist Atul Dodiya’s latest series of cinema-inspired paintings opens at Chemould Prescott Road; while pioneering Spanish neofuturist J. Demsky’s “Interdimensional Hypnosees” will be at Method Kala Ghoda; and at Experimenter Colaba, immerse yourself in a feature-length VR film by photographer Soumya Shankar Bose in his new show, A Discreet Exit Through The Darkness. January 12-15. Over at NESCO in Goregaon, you’ll find a different kind of artistic gathering, featuring tattoo, graffiti, music, digital art, dance and more. At Kula, hang out with tattoo artists like Sunny Bhanushali of Alien’s Tattoo, perhaps even get yourself a hand-poked tattoo from Madhya Pradesh’s Mangla Bai, move to Kiss Nuka’s DJ set, and check out emerging hip-hop stars like Wild Wild Women and TIENAS. 13-15 January Don’t forget to book your tickets for Van Gogh 360°, the first ever van Gogh immersive art experience, which will be at the World Trade Centre starting January 20-February 3. Walk into a series of van Gogh’s most famous works, two-dimensional paintings that have been transformed into 360° experiences with the use of cutting-edge technology and animation. It’ll be spectacular in real life, and look great on the ’gram.

experiences Shakti 50th anniversary tour In the 1970s, after the dissolution of his experimental band Mahavishnu Orchestra, English guitarist and composer John McLaughlin put together a supergroup featuring the then emerging tabla player Zakir Hussain, ghatam player T. H. "Vikku" Vinayakram and violinist L. Shankar. After a couple of years of heavy touring, and further evolving McLaughlin’s idea of jazz fusion, the group disbanded. Decades later, Hussain and McLaughlin decided to rekindle their collaboration—bringing us to Remember Shakti, a quintet that now features singer Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh Vinayakram, and supported by Vinayakram. Catch one of their shows to witness an unusual transcontinental creation. They'll be in Bangalore on January 20; Mumbai, January 22; Kolkata, January 24; and Delhi, January 28. Trilok Gurtu’s India debut Legendary percussionist Trilok Gurtu—another frequent McLaughlin collaborator—will also be in town for his first-ever India performance, along with Israeli ensemble the Castle in Time Orchestra. Called “Harmonies in Time”, this show has been around since 2017 and is a carnival of instruments: woodwinds, brass, strings, bass guitar, percussions, synthesizers and singers working with analogue effects; all unified in articulating an Indian composition written for the human voice and the tabla. February 9 in Mumbai, February 11 in Delhi.

hotel Westin Rishikesh and Six Senses Vana Dehradun As winter slips away from the Subcontinent, heading to the hills early in the shoulder season might be worth your time and dime—especially with two new top-ticket hotels throwing their doors open in the Shivalik range. At the brand new 141-key Westin Resort & Spa, set higher up in the hills, you’ll find just the right amount of proximity and distance to Rishikesh’s bustle; along with the best views of the town and river below. Hang out at the pool, feast on Garhwali thalis at the all-day outdoor dining space Akasa, venture down to the Ganga, hike into the hills, sign up for their curated itineraries, or a rejuvenating massage at the spa—it’ll be just the soul bath you need. Less than a two-hour drive away is the wellness retreat Vana, now refreshed into a Six Senses property—a great option if what you’re looking for is solace. Vana was always known for its healing programmes, a blend of Ayurvedic and Tibetan therapies, and a sprawling, beautifully-designed property with elaborate suites; and an interesting menu at its kitchens with a focus on satwik food. Combine that with Six Senses’ hospitality and you may not want to leave this oasis of calm in one corner of Dehradun.

living BenQ GV11 portable smart projector There’s something about projectors that will always make movie-watching a more pleasurable experience. BenQ’s latest smart portable projector is a great (and somewhat more affordable) addition to this lineup: with a 135-degree rotating lens and automatic vertical keystone offering a range of angles for projecting onto walls, screens, or ceiling, and a 3000 MAH battery, it’s a pretty big punch in a small body. It runs on Android TV 10, has access to the Google Play Store, and also features Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB-A inputs and a decent 270-degree 5W sound system. If you’re still in hibernation mode, a cozy pillow fort and portable projector might be all you need to hit that weekender spot.