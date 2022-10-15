MC Recommends: Montblanc luxury watch for women, Ponniyin Selvan tours, and 'Emily in Paris'

art Artist Bakula Nayak turns the spotlight on the body Pittsburgh-based artist Bakula Nayak’s first solo show in New Delhi, I am ok. and other lies I tell, comprises drawings, paintings, photo collages, and assemblages from her new Body Series that questions everything from traditional notions of physical beauty to gender-based medical practices. The artist, who grew up in Bengaluru, weaves together her personal experiences with those of others by layering discarded letters, receipts, and books she has collected from a variety of sources for the mixed media show. I am ok. and other lies I tell is on show at Blueprint Gallery, New Delhi, till November 12.

accessories A luxury watch in the shadow of the moon The three-watch Bohème Day & Night edition has at its design core precious materials and delicate Arabic numerals. The dial is set with iridescent mother-of-pearl. At the centre is an etching of clouds, outlined by a delicate thread coated with rose gold. Etched out on the blue part of the dial is the rhodium-coated moon, surrounded by stars. As the guilloche disc rotates when night turns into day, the deep navy backdrop gradually fades to reveal a lighter shade of blue and the sun motif. The rose gold-coated Arabic numerals are fringed by eight diamond indexes and an almond-shaped date aperture at 6 o’clock.

travel From reel to real: From Ponniyin Selvan Loved the Mani Ratnam movie? Now, go on a tour to explore the riches and beauty of the Chola regime. S. Jayakumar—who has a master’s in history and epigraphy, and who consulted on Ratnam’s movie—founded Courtyard Tours after a trip from Kanchipuram to Thanjavur made him realise how many monuments were in ruins. His Ponniyin Selvan tour follows the footsteps of the hero, Vandiyathevan, and goes to Aadi Perukku, Sri Lanka, and finally Kodiyakarai near Nagapattinam, “where you can still see the base of the Chola-era lighthouse”. More Ponniyin Selvan-inspired Deccan tour TourBee's Kalaiyarasan tour stops at 18 spots in Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, and Chidambaram. Anand Rajarathinam’s Heritage Inspired hosts The Spy’s Trail, which sets out from Veeranam Lake near Chennai, in the footsteps of Vandiyathevan. The tour covers monuments redolent with stories about the Cholas’ prowess in architecture, particularly the over 2,000 temples, besides Veeranam Lake, Thirupurambiam battlefield that launched the Cholas as empire-builders, Rajaraja Chola I’s resting place at Udaiyalur, the residential capital of Pazhayarai, Darasuram, and Thanjavur.

design and architecture Paris in winter: An architecture tour of La Samaritaine When the famous Parisian department store La Samaritaine was built at the turn of the 20th century, every level—from the atrium’s summit to the three-floor basement—was paved with translucent 1 million square feet of Saint-Gobain glass blocks set into metal T joints. Covered up and forgotten for decades, in 2005, the authorities deemed the flooring a safety hazard and closed the store overnight. La Samaritaine’s present-day owners, LVMH, drew up an $890 million redevelopment plan to sensitively restore the iconic store. While parts of the original store now house hotels and residential spaces, the retail space, restored by Japanese architecture studio SANAA, is open to the public. Known as the Rivoli façade, the irregular wave of the glass façade of the art nouveau building echoes the rhythm and buzz of the neighbourhood it is in. The interiors by Yabu Pushelberg feature a glass roof and a grand staircase, which has been restored to highlight features like its 16,000 gold leaves, art nouveau-style ceramic motifs under the landings, and 270 original oak steps. You can book the 1.5-hour architecture tour on the La Samaritaine website.

living Welcome back, Emily! And while we are talking about Paris, the very American Emily, with her fancy berets and equally fancy croissants, makes a comeback on our screens. Season 3 of the wildly popular show, Emily in Paris, drops on Netflix soon. For those who have not seen the first two seasons, the Darren Star-created Netflix Original romantic-comedy series follows the life of Emily, an idiosyncratic American woman, who is transferred to Paris as a social-media strategist at an ad agency. Spicing up this romantic comedy are two men: Lucas Bravo, who plays the handsome French chef Gabriel, and Samuel Arnold, who plays Julien, the London lawyer living in Paris, both in love with Emily. We can’t wait to see which way this romance swings.

food Slink & Bardot’s brunch with a side of REVIV hangover cure Mumbai's French restaurant Slink & Bardot has collaborated with American brand REVIV, which makes wellness products like “detox IV therapies, vitamin injections, metabolic booster shots”, for a brunch that promises to cure your hangover. No, it isn’t all boring ‘healthy’ stuff. Expect Chili Fried Chicken, waffles on order, Slink Ceviche, Poached Turkish Eggs, Stuffed Crab Omelette, Sweet Potato Chipotle Tacos, Gravlax on Toast and Nori-dusted salmon, among others. So, what is the hangover cure here: a specially designed drip room for you to nurse your hangover through REVIV’s special drips in 45 minutes flat.