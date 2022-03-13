MC Recommends: Where to go, what to buy and the best experiences to chase right now

The Yamazaki 12 Year Old is matured in the native Mizunara Oak.

A spirits’ store that mimics a museum

Is it a liquor store? A retail outlet? A museum of spirits and wine brands from across the world? Liquor Embassy is a bit of all. It stands on the chic Gangapur Road in Nashik, a city that’s home to several vineyards, and a getaway for wine lovers and tourists.

Here, you can buy brands such as Hepple Gin, Boodles British Gin, the Kraken Black Spiced Rum, Camino Silver Tequila, Glenmorangie The Nectar D OR, Oban 14 years old, and Martini Bianco. The owners hope to gradually add every single spirit brand to their repertoire.

Liquor Embassy on Gangapur Road in Nashik is a liquor store-cum-resto bar.

Designed with modern flushes by Misbah Kapadia, it has black and white chequered flooring, expansive horizontal and suspended shelving that allows you to check out each bottle that sits on the shelf, a black wine lounge with dark wood flooring and carbon black cabinets, and a vertical gold jaali that imparts it a luxurious look.

“The resto-bar reflects the theme with its gold-flecked interiors, fluted panelled bar, and plush Chesterfield seating in parts,” says Kapadia.

While there, I saw several women enjoying a tipple or two in the resto-bar before heading down to buy their choice of spirits or wines in the art deco-esque space that also hosts tasting sessions. Liquor Exchange is said to be a safe space for women to hang out, host a party, and just have a drink or two in the privacy of a plush outlet-cum-bar.

Dior’s Puffy Slippers + Prada’s Combat Boots

Prada Combat Boot

Men’s shoes wardrobe is likely to undergo a 360-degree transformation, going by what two of the world’s biggest luxury brands have put out.

Prada’s take on combat boots melds ruggedness with chic features and rich leather atop a lug sole. The boots are utilitarian but the heavy lug soles elevate them to a fashion statement. The inspired brushed leather and nylon combat boots’ design aesthetic is influenced by army fatigues and boots.

Christian Dior's Puffy Slippers

Christian Dior had also done a range of combat boots back in 2019, and is back with another version of the line. But the coolest men’s accessory from Dior this season is the puffy slippers…nay, sandals. They are modern, they are decadent, and they pair beautifully with linen pants and printed shirts. Who would have thought that one day, men’s sandals would sport ornate jacquard prints? Perfect for Sunday brunches, a day at the movies, or just hanging out with buddies.

Yamazaki 12-Year-Old debuts across India's luxury hotels

This Japanese single malt is rather difficult to come by anywhere in the world. The waiting list for it is long and to lay your hands on it, you may need to track it down through an intricate network of dealers and hotels.

Yamazaki 12 Year Old

Fortunately, Yamazaki launched recently in India, and in keeping with its exclusivity, you can drink this single malt whisky only at a handful of luxury hotels: The Lodhi and Hyatt Regency in Delhi, and The Oberoi, Le Meridien, Taj Damdama, Taj City Center, and ITC Grand Bharat in Gurgaon.

The signature single malt, Suntory’s flagship whisky, is said to be exceptionally complex with a well-balanced fruity sweetness. The tawny gold 12-year-old Yamazaki is medium-bodied and honeyed in style, with easy vanilla malt bursts, jasmine freshness and notes of candied orange peel, cinnamon, and clove spice.

The whisky has been matured in the native Mizunara Oak, which began to be used at the end of World War II when Japanese whisky makers faced a scarcity of French oak barrels. Also called the water oaks because of their high moisture content and porous nature, Mizunara needs to be around 200 years old before it can be cut and used for casks. It is much in demand because a Mizunara-aged whisky offers complex notes of sandalwood, coconut, spice, and Japanese incense.

On the palate, the whisky is complex and multi-layered with notes of coconut, cranberry and butter with several hidden flavours that are produced from the whiskies aged in sherry and Mizunara casks. Yamazaki 12 Year Old has a sweet and long finish with a hint of ginger and cinnamon and an everlasting taste.

G-Shock’s nod to youth culture

A classic watch design, sporty new accents, and a work of art. G-Shock, a brand that the young love, marks 40 years of youth culture with a limited-edition watch, the inspiration for which comes from the archives of the Museum of Youth Culture in London. Its 15,000-strong archival photographs and documentation examining the relationship between the young people and society informs G-Shock’s new watch GW-M5610MOYC-1ER.

The design codes are inspired by the original watch, GW-M5610U-1ER but the accents are modern, such as a red resin strap that incidentally features the work of Gavin Watson, best known for his documentation of the skinhead, rave and punk scenes, which are found in the museum.

Other contemporary features include solar power, a stopwatch, timer, and world time mode.

Jon Swinstead, founder of the Museum of Youth Culture says that throughout the various subcultures, the significance of G-Shock over the last 40 years within youth culture has been immense.

asa’s refillable programme redefines sustainability

asa lipstick refill

asa beauty calls itself India’s “first clean, luxe makeup label”. Its most intriguing offer is an opportunity to refill your makeup in the older bottle, thus eliminating packaging and plastic from the chain. The brand, headlined by mother-daughter duo Asha and Sukriti Jindal Khaitan, takes a 360-degree approach to clean beauty by using sustainable metal packaging that can be reused and replenished under their Refill programme. The primary packaging is exquisitely crafted using aluminium. A patron can simply keep reusing the outer packaging and refresh the product by replacing it with a refill of their favourite makeup product.The brand has collaborated with Asara Welfare Association as its recycling partner. Asara is an NGO which has worked closely with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) since 2015 to build an effective waste management system in Mumbai.