MC Recommends: Karan Johar’s first restaurant; Kashmir’s new luxury hotel; and a Goan bar among Asia’s five best

Karan Johar’s first restaurant makes its debut

Neuma courtyard

Filmmaker and lifestyle influencer Karan Johar’s first restaurant, Neuma, is being celebrated for its plush, minimal chic interiors.

Located in the restored colonial-era bungalow that once housed the inventive Indigo, Neuma is designed by architect Ashish Shah. Some call it ‘sensorially captivating’.

The outdoor Garden Café features a coffee bar and a community bench under a mango tree; the courtyard has tables set on classic black and white tiles; the Rose Bar is a Moulin Rogue-inspired boudoir with velvet seating; The Blanc is a Danish-style dining room with great collectables, and Verde is a private dining room with a sculptural light called Guccha dominating the space. Did you ask about the food? Watch this space.

Kashmir’s Qayaamgah

Qayaamgah simply means home, and Kashmir’s newest hotel lives up to its name by keeping it luxurious but without the trappings of a regular hotel. Its four villas and three suites sit atop a secluded ridge with views of the Dal Lake and a backdrop of the Zabarwan Range, famous for its gentle, snow-swaddled peaks and the famous Nishat Bagh or Mughal Gardens.

The hotel eschews Dal Lake trappings without giving up on the views. From a distance, you watch shikaras and houseboats float past, some resembling floating gardens. Step out and discover flower-fringed paths that cut across the Zabarwan and take you to local villages or the Dachigam National Park, famous for black bears. Do not forget to ask for a Samovar filled with Kahwa, or delicate almond spiked saffron tea.

Goan bar in the five best Asian bars

Bar Tesouro (meaning treasury in Portuguese) on the calm Colva beach in South Goa has been rated as Asia’s top five bars by World’s 50 Best Bars in 2022. A much-feted drinking hole that opened during the pandemic in 2020, it displays a classic Goan joie de vivre matched in equal measure by a sophisticated urban bar vibe.

Goan-Portuguese design elements, a relaxed alfresco area, a buzzing bar area, cocktails such as the famous summer drink Midnight Brekkie (made using gin, vermouth, watermelon, peanut butter, and strawberry compote), and its well-chosen spirits that include artisanal feni, craft gins, rum and agave spirits make it an exciting bar destination.

Craft, small-batch ice-creams

The Indian market is opening to whimsical, small-batch ice-creams. Dairy-free Noto, made using almond milk, has interesting options such as Salted Caramel and a unique Mango and Raspberry blend. The most indulgent is its recent collaboration with Sleepy Owl for a limited-edition caffeinated Chocolate Coffee Fudgsicles infused with premium coffee made from Arabica beans.

NIC, which calls itself a completely ‘natural’ brand, has Indian mithai-inspired ice-creams such as gulab jamun with the taste of raisins, and slightly salty Sea Salt Caramel as part of its offerings.

Kolkata’s The Fat Little Penguin’s Raw Mango Chilli ice cream marries the sweetness of mango with a chilli punch.

Delhi’s Minus 30 serves alcohol-infused and creamy Bailey’s White Chocolate as well as orange-flavoured, spices spiked Dark Chocolate Cointreau.

Bathing Rituals with Luxury Ayurveda

Vedix, an Indian brand with a European footprint, has put out an indulgent Aromatic Bath Ritual Kit. The box holds lotus essence-suffused hydrating gel and body lotion, a French clay body scrub, a body mist, and a berry lip balm. The brand has taken the ancient concepts of Ayurveda to create products that have the herbs, medicinal roots, and oils the ancient medicinal system is known for but packaged for the luxury audience.