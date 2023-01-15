 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Recommends: Mumbai Gallery Weekend, Shakti 50th anniversary concerts and Trilok Gurtu in India

Nidhi Gupta
Jan 18, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

This week, hop on the art trail, sign up for once-in-a-lifetime musical concerts, eat your way through your memories, head into the hills or stay home and travel your imagination—it’s all about experiences that enrich and energise.

This week in MC Recommends, Trilok Gurtu's music, two stay options in and around Dehradun, neo-futurist art, BenQ's latest projector, and an ingredients-first tasting menu. (Photo: Alexas Fotos via Pexels)

Mumbai Gallery Weekend, Kula and Van Gogh 360°

All of Mumbai is an art canvas this January, with the latest edition of the Mumbai Gallery Weekend featuring 32 galleries. Hobnob with fellow art collectors at the Young Collectors Weekend at IF.BE, or take a guided tour with Art & Wonderment. Or go at it on your own: Respected artist Atul Dodiya’s latest series of cinema-inspired paintings opens at Chemould Prescott Road; while pioneering Spanish neofuturist J. Demsky’s “Interdimensional Hypnosees” will be at Method Kala Ghoda; and at Experimenter Colaba, immerse yourself in a feature-length VR film by photographer Soumya Shankar Bose in his new show, A Discreet Exit Through The Darkness. January 12-15.

Over at NESCO in Goregaon, you’ll find a different kind of artistic gathering, featuring tattoo, graffiti, music, digital art, dance and more. At Kula, hang out with tattoo artists like Sunny Bhanushali of Alien’s Tattoo, perhaps even get yourself a hand-poked tattoo from Madhya Pradesh’s Mangla Bai, move to Kiss Nuka’s DJ set, and check out emerging hip-hop stars like Wild Wild Women and TIENAS. 13-15 January

Don’t forget to book your tickets for Van Gogh 360°, the first ever van Gogh immersive art experience, which will be at the World Trade Centre starting January 20-February 3. Walk into a series of van Gogh’s most famous works, two-dimensional paintings that have been transformed into 360° experiences with the use of cutting-edge technology and animation. It’ll be spectacular in real life, and look great on the ’gram.