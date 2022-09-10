MC Recommends: The newest Jaguar and iPhone in town

rare whiskies Goa’s Earth Rustic Rum is good for the earth A new rum from Goa’s thriving homegrown spirit scene is creating quite the buzz as India’s first sustainably distilled rum. Coming from the stable of Surbhi Wines that has so far dabbled in whiskey and brandy, Earth Rustic Rum was conceived during the pandemic and perfected for about eight months, before being launched in July this year. The premium spiced rum boasts a coffee-hued medium body, and comes infused with star anise, clove, pepper and cinnamon, with a hint of chocolate and vanilla finish. Priced at INR 1,350 for a 750 ml bottle, the rum has been produced using sustainable practices, with a zero-plastic approach to its packaging.

travel Café Montagne brings a slice of France to Ladakh

India@75 | 100Hands cofounder Akshat Jain: "Our Indianness became our strength" Walk down the bustling lanes of Leh, and you’ll be in for a treat, quite literally. From German bakeries to Italian pizzerias, there’s no dearth of food choices in the capital of Ladakh. Now a new quaint café is adding some classy French vibes to the milieu. The recently opened Café Montagne features minimalist interiors with Ladakhi touches and offers dreamy views of the Stok mountain range from the upper deck. Besides local specialities such as Ladakhi peach bruschetta and tempura fried prawns with the native sea-buckthorn, the café also serves quintessential European fare, including pizza, coffee and fondue—perfect accompaniments for the cold weather.

books Annie Leibovitz presents yet another bestselling collection of photographs From Serena and Venus Williams to Leonard Cohen, Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II, anybody who’s anybody has had their portraits shot by one of the most influential photographers of our time. Now Annie Leibovitz has selected her best and most remarkable portraits from 2005 to 2016, and compiled them into this re-issue of her bestselling collection. Annie Leibovitz: Portraits 2005-2016 is a follow-up to her two previous landmark compilations and features over 150 subjects. Signed by the award-winning photographer, who has been named a Living Legend by the US Library of Congress, the collectible book now available for pre-order also features as essay by acclaimed writer Alexandra Fuller.

gadgets Best picks from Apple’s new hardware In its first physical event in two years, the highly anticipated Apple ‘Far Out’ saw the launch of the iPhone 14 series, the next generation of AirPods, and the extraordinary Apple Watch Ultra. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max pack a host of features, including the intuitive Dynamic Island design and the first ever 48MP main camera with a quad-pixel sensor. The AirPods have got some major upgrades too, such as Active Noise cancellation and Spatial Audio. But it’s the titanium-cased Watch Ultra that’s the most exciting—with Dual-frequency GPS, 36-hour battery life, Crash Detection and more, it is perhaps Apple’s most rugged and functional watch till date!

automobile Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black is now open for bookings The distinctive sports car from Jaguar has gotten an even more desirable facelift. In the exclusive R-Dynamic Black, the F-Type's sculpted form and timeless design have been accentuated by the Black Pack and 50.8 cm (20) gloss black wheels. You have a choice of three metallic paints—Santorini Black, Eiger Grey or Firenze Red, while the luxurious 2-seater interior comes with Windsor leather performance seats in either Ebony with Light Oyster contrast stitch or a sportier Mars with Flame Red stitch. The model is now open for booking at an ex-showroom starting price of INR 97.97 lakh.

accessories Bulgari unveils Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days at Geneva Watch Days 2022 The just concluded Geneva Watch Days witnessed a spectacular showcase from 40 luxury brands, including Bulgari’s grand debut of watches in its Octo series for men. Most intriguing is the Octo Finissimo Skeleton 8 Days, which along with the other pieces in the series marks the 10th anniversary of the Octo design. It is powered by a brand-new skeletonised movement, the Calibre BVL 199 SK encased in a satin-polished rose gold case with an alligator strap. Landmark design aside, it also comes with an impressive 8-day power reserve and is priced at approx INR 32 lakh. Urwerk’s new UR-100V takes you on a journey through time and space Another marvel at the Geneva Watch Days came from young Swiss watchmakers Urwerk, who unveiled the UR-100V—an eye-catching violet rendition of the horological ingenuity that is the UR-100. According to co-founder Martin Frei, the colour is a celebration of the “transition from perceptible to imperceptible” between violet and ultraviolet on the colour spectrum. More fascinating, though, is the working of the watch—every 60th minute, the minutes hand vanishes and reappears as a kilometre counter, which displays the distance travelled on Earth as well as by Earth. These units are lit up at night in incandescent blue for hours and flamboyant green for kilometres.