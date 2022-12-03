MC Recommends: Glenfiddich Gran Reserva 21 Years, Histories of Bombay exhibition & Gucci x Adidas Gazelle Sneakers

art An exhibition on 'Histories of Bombay' at Fort’s newest venue Ever since it threw its doors open a few months ago, Fort’s newest community space has become a progressive hub of culture, creativity and collaboration. Housed in the historic Kitab Mahal building, KMC* doubles up as a venue for co-working, events and networking. Now it is playing host to an exhibition by historian Anushka Gupta on the history of Mumbai explored through its heritage and iconic architecture. Titled ‘Histories of Bombay’, the exhibition opened on November 26 with a discourse on the heritage and architecture of the city by Gupta. Many stories were narrated about Bombay’s hidden gems while tracing their origins, and exploring the city’s historical and cultural fabric. Post the opening, the historian’s research and archives, which includes a series of photographs, is now on display at KMC* till January 8, 2023. Entry is free and the exhibit is open daily from 9am till 11pm, making it convenient to visit.

Come December and the country seems to erupt into a frenzy of cultural festivals, packing the calendar full of music, dance, drama, culture, food and all things good. The four-month long Rann Utsav, on till February next year, celebrates the breath-taking beauty of the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat with traditional music and dance programmes, delectable food and adventure activities, while also allowing you to experience the luxuries of a tent city. Across the country, Nagaland's famous Hornbill Festival, now in its 23rd year, highlights the colourful and rich Naga culture over 10 days (till December 10) with Naga tribal dances, martial arts and sports showcases, regional delicacies, clothes and handicrafts. Odisha's Konark Festival + Serendipity Arts Festival, Goa + Orange Festival in Arunachal Pradesh If you're a fan of classical dance, then Odisha's Konark Festival held in the premises of the magnificent 13th century Sun Temple, brings five days of showcases of traditional and classical dance forms of India, till December 5. In Goa, the multidisciplinary Serendipity Arts Festival scheduled from December 15-23 will feature art, theatre, music, literature, dance, food and crafts. Also, the Orange Festival returns to Dambuk in Arunachal Pradesh with a four-day extravaganza from December 15 of music, art and adventure, along with an immersion in local culture.

design and architecture This and That’s Bastar Collection of furniture Ahmedabad-based design house This and That is known to marry India’s rich vernacular culture with contemporary design sensibilities. Taking that ideology forward, the brand has introduced a furniture series created with exquisitely carved doors and other architectural elements from Bastar, the tribal heartland of central India. Once a part of temples and community centres built in the 18th century, the doors used in the Bastar collection tell the story of a living culture. Carved by the men of the Muriya tribe in the remote Bastar region, the doors are made of locally abundant Sal wood, with some of the doors being almost 200 years old. The tribe’s intimate relationship with the forest they call home is manifested in the nature-inspired motifs carved with simple hand tools. In the furniture collection, which includes four-poster beds, bar units, benches and cabinets, the door panels have been used in their entirety, with restoration being informed by original techniques using original materials. By retaining the patina that envelops a slowly aged doors, This and That celebrates the marks of time on the wood.

rare whiskies Glenfiddich 21-Year-Old Gran Reserva comes to India The dipping temperatures couldn’t dissuade Delhi’s whiskey connoisseurs as they got together at the Leela Palace Delhi, to celebrate the release of Glenfiddich’s 21-year-old Gran Reserva in India. The dark gold liquid is matured in a combination of American and European oak casks for 21 years and finished for four months in bourbon barrels. It is also seasoned with Glenfiddich’s own Caribbean rum, imbuing the whiskey with extra exotic notes. Presented in an elegant glass bottle with a paired-back logo embossed in gold to allow the warmth of the liquid to shine through, it is topped with a rum cask band highlighting the Gran Reserva’s rum cask finish. The bottle is further encased in a deep orange presentation box with premium detailing in gold foiling and a charcoal interior, making it a collector’s item. The whisky is available for approx INR 29,700 in Delhi and Gurgaon, INR 21,000 in Karnataka and INR 31,500 in Mumbai.

shoes and sneakers Gucci x Adidas Gazelle’s snazzy Fall 2022 collection When Gucci dropped its debut collaboration with Adidas this summer, it sent both fashionistas and sneaker-heads into a tizzy. Now their Fall 2022 collection, unveiled in September, takes that excitement up a notch with five new colorways of the Gazelle low sneakers and one wedge sneaker sandal in striking gold. With a design statement leaning towards the regal Renaissance, shoes from the collection helmed by Alessandro Michele come marked with gold foil ‘Gazelle’ text on the laterals, Gucci lace tips, and co-branding at the insoles, heels and tongues. Of the five low sneakers, one womenswear pair comes in pink velvet with a smattering of gold, black and bold pink accents, while another is clad in metallic gold leather with black leather overlays. The single wedge Gazelle is inspired by Michele’s memories of the '80s and '90s, and follows a similar style pattern as the low gold sneakers, with the addition of a gold-coloured wedge. Hints of red and blue on the tongue and laces complete the look. Priced at $850 for the low sneakers and $920 for the wedge, the collection is currently available only on Gucci’s official site.

Satarupa Paul is a Delhi-based freelance journalist, who writes on travel, food, culture and wellness. Views expressed are personal.

