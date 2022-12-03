Carved by the men of the Muriya tribe in the remote Bastar region, the doors are made of locally abundant Sal wood, with some of the doors being almost 200 years old. The tribe’s intimate relationship with the forest they call home is manifested in the nature-inspired motifs carved with simple hand tools.

In the furniture collection, which includes four-poster beds, bar units, benches and cabinets, the door panels have been used in their entirety, with restoration being informed by original techniques using original materials. By retaining the patina that envelops a slowly aged doors, This and That celebrates the marks of time on the wood.