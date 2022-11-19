MC Recommends: Echoes of Earth, a history of hip-hop jewellery and All That Breathes

fashion Hermes Heritage in Motion In 1837, a French businessman called Thierry Hermes launched a saddle-making business. Since then, from horses to aeroplanes, no matter the choice of vehicle, Hermes has been stylish—a fact that’s keenly underlined at the travelling Hermes Heritage in Motion exhibition that has stopped by Mumbai this month. Curated by Bruno Gaudichon and set up in four chapters—“Harnessing the Roots”, “Rouges Hermès”, “In Motion” and “Once Upon a Bag”—the exhibition puts on display a history in iconic objects, from the Émile Hermès collection, the archives, the Hermès Conservatoire of Creations and contemporary pieces. Gaze upon the Jeu des omnibus et dames blanches scarf, the Bolide picnic bag, the pair of Postilion’s riding boots, or clever inventions such as the Pippa writing desk; and consider how far we’ve come as a species. On at IF.BE Mumbai till November 20.

experiences Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes at ALT.EFF Brothers Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud live in New Delhi and run Wildlife Rescue, a tiny outfit that rehabilitates injured kites and other birds. Shaunak Sen’s critically-acclaimed documentary All That Breathes documents their pursuit in the background of sectarian violence and climbing AQI levels. Having won awards at Sundance and Cannes, and after becoming the toast of the international film circuit, All That Breathes is leading the lineup of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival—conservation enthusiast Kunal Khanna’s labour of love, now in its second season, and playing as a hybrid event across Indian cities till November 27. Also screening are Orlando Van Einsiedel’s Into Dust, Srishti Lakhera’s Ek Tha Gaon, The Seeds of Vandana Shiva by Camilla and James Becket—55 films curated by a jury including filmmakers Kiran Rao and Amit Masurkar, Wildlife Conservation Trust president Anish Andheira, environmentalist Pradip Krishen and climate activist Lindsay Crowder. Don’t miss it. More at http://www.alteff.in/

books Ice Cold: A Hip-Hop Jewelry History by Vikki Tobak Rhymes that cut, bling that sings: Hip-hop’s love for jewellery is second to none. From Run-DMC’s gold Adidas pendants and Eric B. & Rakim’s ostentatious dookie rope chains and Mercedes medallions, to Cardi B’s gold pasties from Bijules and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl” pendant, ostentatious jewellery has been key sign of arrival, or having made it, for hip-hop decades. Journalist and industry insider Tobak traces the origins of this infatuation and its evolution into a booming design culture—with a word for the jewellers themselves—in this unique book of pop culture history. Buy at Taschen Books, USD100

accessories Louis Vuitton’s India capsule collection of women’s shoes Rani pink is the colour of the season, thanks in no small part to Louis Vuitton. As the wedding season kicks into high gear, the French luxury house has unveiled a limited edition of women’s shoes inspired by and in celebration of the Indian festive spirit. Symbolism runs deep: Pick from LV classics such as the Archlight slingback pumps, Revival mules, Shake block heels, Time Out sneakers (and more) turned out in bright magenta, muted gold or sharp noir to channel good luck, timeless style or simply bring out your inner queen. Limited edition available in Louis Vuitton stores

experiences Echoes of Earth In 2016, entrepreneur Roshan Netalkar saw the erosion of Bengaluru’s natural resources and decided to use the universal nature of music to present a more eco-aware way of life. Now in its 5th edition, Echoes of Earth’s theme is “the circle of life”. It will sport art installations and stages made of recycled waste, all running on solar-powered batteries, and thoughtful interventions in the F&B department that won’t leave the venue worse for wear. Of course, there’s a diverse but all-stars lineup of incredible musical talent from around the world, including The Yussef Dayes Experience from the UK, Vieux Farka Toure from Mali, Klangphonics from Germany; and Indian heavyweights like Sandunes, Anyasa, Easy Wanderlings, Humankind and many more. Get in there early; there’s something for every kind of music lover. December 3-4, Embassy International Riding School, Bangalore.