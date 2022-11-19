 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Recommends: Echoes of Earth, a history of hip-hop jewellery and All That Breathes

Nidhi Gupta
Nov 19, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Platitude or not, it’s a truth universally acknowledged: The ultimate luxury is time. This week’s selections all intersect at the watchtower: An exhibition that covers two centuries of a luxury design house’s evolution; a documentary that illustrates just how fast the clock is ticking for us all; a music festival worthy of your hours spent outdoors; a book that throws light on a love affair forged in fire; and tried-and-tested accessories you don’t need to spend another minute debating on before buying. Dive in.

Cliched or not, time really is the biggest luxury. (Representational image: Saffu via Unsplash)

fashion

Hermes Heritage in Motion

In 1837, a French businessman called Thierry Hermes launched a saddle-making business. Since then, from horses to aeroplanes, no matter the choice of vehicle, Hermes has been stylish—a fact that’s keenly underlined at the travelling Hermes Heritage in Motion exhibition that has stopped by Mumbai this month.

Curated by Bruno Gaudichon and set up in four chapters—“Harnessing the Roots”, “Rouges Hermès”, “In Motion” and “Once Upon a Bag”—the exhibition puts on display a history in iconic objects, from the Émile Hermès collection, the archives, the Hermès Conservatoire of Creations and contemporary pieces. Gaze upon the Jeu des omnibus et dames blanches scarf, the Bolide picnic bag, the pair of Postilion’s riding boots, or clever inventions such as the Pippa writing desk; and consider how far we’ve come as a species.

On at IF.BE Mumbai till November 20.