MC Recommends: Dior's Tutti Frutti tableware and Orhan Pamuk's 'Nights of Plague'

home accessories Dior’s new Tutti Frutti tableware collection The new home accessories collection from Dior Maison is a playful way of plumping up your tableware game. The house’s Tutti Frutti collection, designed by creative director Cordelia de Castellane, features a range of plates, decorative objects, jars, and baskets embellished with whimsical fruit motifs. A hand-blown decorative glass globe encases a miniature glass dragon fruit. A jam jar is topped with a diminutive kiwi slice. A set of woven baskets has mini fruits on the rim, and woven raffia placemats are surrounded by a border of tiny watermelons, pineapples, and bananas. Dior’s emerald green cannage-print plates and mugs are crafted from delicate Limoges porcelain.

India@75 | Ikat bomber jacket, anyone? The next time you crave some time alone with your spouse on your beach Maldivian vacay and want to leave your kids back home, do a rethink and take them along. Sonu Shivdasani’s luxury retreat Soneva Jani has set up the largest kids’ club in Asia. The Den is a 1,500 sq m, two-storey, technology-free space. Two waterfalls cascade into The Den’s 155 sq m swimming pool. There is a waterslide, catamaran nets, and shallow areas for young children. A waterfall leads into a grotto that transforms into the Cave Bar, complete with a DJ booth, dancefloor, and pool bar serving mocktails. A 32-metre zipline lets the children traverse through the waterfall. Beyond the pool lies a pirate ship to be explored and a skateboard ramp. Piano-inspired keys embedded in the wooden floors trigger four underwater-themed musical compositions. Young guests can create their own by stepping on a different key on the floor. There is a bowling alley, Lego and craft area, dressing-up room, library, cinema, and even a bioluminescent flooring, where a plankton-blue light effect is activated by footsteps.

books Orhan Pamuk’s expansive new novel Nights of Plague The Turkish master storyteller is back with another novel, this time a thriller-meets-historical epic. Nights of Plague sounds like a novel apt for our exhausted post-Covid times, except here the plague is just a backdrop for a thriller. Pamuk channels his mastery over the Ottoman Empire’s history in this novel set in 1901. The royal ship Azizye approaches Mingheria, the 29th state of the ailing Ottoman Empire. The ship carries Princess Pakize, the daughter of a deposed sultan, her doctor husband, and the royal chemist, Bonkowski Pasha. Each of them is on a separate mission and not all of them will survive the weeks ahead as Mingheria is on the cusp of catastrophe. There are rumours of the plague. But plague is not the only killer. So, what is? Find out more by diving deep into this historical epic about a fragile empire.

art Rare photographs of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo on show in Bengaluru Sixty rare reprints of Mexico’s celebrated art couple Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo are on exhibit at Gallery G in Bengaluru. The original photographs from this collection are on permanent display at the Museo Casa Estudio Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo in Mexico. Diego & Frida: Life Chronicles pays homage to the two iconic artists of 20th century Mexico, who are representatives of an era when art and revolution left behind a legacy in a host of magnificent artworks. Their home was a place of gatherings, deliberations, and intrigue within the social and political life of Mexico. The intermittent periods during which they lived in the United States, due to commissions Rivera received, helped to shape their views on capitalism and revolution, but also marked a breaking point in their personal relationship. The couple separated towards the end of 1939 only to marry again a year later in San Francisco. The photographs are from their personal archives.

home accessories The Atmosphere-Pollack USA collab for a plush home textile collection Atmosphere is a luxury furnishing label from the Bangalore-based Himatsingka Seide that has been exporting its India-inspired minimal range to the world for the last 35 years. Pollack Associates is a New York-based boutique design firm, also with a 35-year textile legacy, focused on creating out-of-the-box furnishings with innovative manufacturers. The collab by the two brands has resulted in After Hours, a collection of upholstery and drapery fabrics in colours that look autumnal but with surface textures that are redolent with India’s weaving traditions.

design and architecture Goa’s Paper Boat Collective is a hub of everything small and handcrafted Bhagyashree Patwardhan founded the Paper Boat Collective as a hub for everything handmade. The store, located in a Portuguese house that's over 100 years old, on a twisting road that leads from Chogm Road to Sangolda, sells an eclectic mix of sustainable fashion, jewellery, home décor, and knick-knacks such as soaps, stationery, and ceramics. It's a contemporary tribute to our artisanal heritage, with clothes and accessories that complement modern life but are made with sustainable material and traditions that are centuries old.