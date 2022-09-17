The Turkish master storyteller is back with another novel, this time a thriller-meets-historical epic. Nights of Plague sounds like a novel apt for our exhausted post-Covid times, except here the plague is just a backdrop for a thriller. Pamuk channels his mastery over the Ottoman Empire’s history in this novel set in 1901.

The royal ship Azizye approaches Mingheria, the 29th state of the ailing Ottoman Empire. The ship carries Princess Pakize, the daughter of a deposed sultan, her doctor husband, and the royal chemist, Bonkowski Pasha. Each of them is on a separate mission and not all of them will survive the weeks ahead as Mingheria is on the cusp of catastrophe. There are rumours of the plague. But plague is not the only killer. So, what is? Find out more by diving deep into this historical epic about a fragile empire.