MC recommends | Vintage cars-inspired Breitling watches and a Varanasi hotel in the Michelin hotel guide

An Indian hotel in the Michelin Tablet Guide to the Best Hotels

When the folks at the Michelin guide (the same one that rates restaurants) acquired hotel curator Tablet, we knew we would get from them a discerning best-hotels list. BrijRama, a 210-year-old palace hotel in Varanasi, recently found its way to the guide as one of the world’s best stays. The palace was built in the 18th century as a home for the erstwhile Maharaja of Nagpur and is often spoken of for its striking architecture and its unique experiential stay.

The hotel has rainwater outlets along the roof, neatly scooped into the stone, marble floors in the courtyard that is flanked on either side by small alcoves, sandstone pillars, semi-circular bastions, floral motifs, Greco-Roman statuettes, and carvings of river dolphins’ courtesy the Maharaja of Darbhanga, and hand-painted frescoes.

The hotel’s Banarasi Thali consists of nine dishes, including Banarasi dum aloo, matar nimona (mashed-pea curry), ghuguni (bengal gram curry), crispy sago papads, and your choice of bread.

Breitling’s American vintage cars-inspired watch collection

Breitling’s Top Time Classic Cars chronograph collection is inspired by vintage cars displayed at Geneva Watch Days. The brand is known for its association with the British luxury carmakers Bentley. The new range, however, celebrates the American racing culture.

The capsule collection comprises three versions—red, green, and blue chronographs that are informed by edgy design codes of the 1960s.and pay homage to classic sports cars from that era. The 42mm Top Time Chevrolet Corvette in red and black is based on the striking design of Corvette C2 from the mid-1960s, often referred to as the ‘Sting Ray’ by aficionados.

The 42mm green-and-brown Top Time Ford Mustang version is inspired by a car developed in record time in 1964, sparking a new genre of compact and affordable sports cars. Top Time Shelby Cobra version in blue and brown measures a slightly smaller 40mm. The watches feature engraved casebacks that display their respective cars’ emblems in detail.

La Samaritaine, Paris, reopens after restoration by LVMH

This iconic department store has been patronized by Paris’ fashionable set for generations, many of whom remember being awestruck by the grand building or have memories of climbing the famous staircase to go to the store with their mothers and grandmothers.

In 2005, LVMH, which had acquired the luxury department store, downed its shutters as the store’s art nouveau interiors had aged. The luxury conglomerate has finally unveiled the new, and swanky, La Samaritaine, run by the group’s travel retailer DFS, which will encompass, among other things, a Cheval Blanc hotel and a lounge, bar, and restaurant on the top floor.

If you are in Paris, the new improved La Samaritaine is a must-visit. LVMH hired four separate firms to redesign the different parts of the store, even as historical features such as the magnificent glass roof, the monumental staircase, peacock frescoes on the top floor, and enamelled lava panels on the façade, were restored.

Each level of La Samaritaine is devoted to a carefully curated shopping category—art from Gallery Perrotin, customised bottles of Ruinart, and vendors selling food that borders on the indulgent.

Masterchef Australia 2018 winner to open a restaurant in Chennai

Singapore-born, Indian-origin Masterchef Australia winner Chef Sashi Cheliah is making his way back to his parents’ home country. After spending four years cooking at high-profile events and hosting pop-ups, he is opening his first restaurant in Chennai. His ancestors, incidentally, had roots in Madurai.

Pandan Club, a 90-seater restaurant which has been close to a year in the making, will open to diners in August and will be located on Bazullah Road, T Nagar. Chef Cheliah says the restaurant will be more a ‘family eatery’, in keeping with Chennai’s love for eating out with their entire clan and will serve his take on Peranakan cuisine. The term refers to the cuisine of a Singaporean community that migrated from China but adopted, interestingly, Malay culture. The food is a marriage of the two cuisines, and dishes include curiously named Otak Otak (spicy fish custard in a banana leaf) and Lah Lah Duck (lychee duck). Also, up for release, is his book Kampong Boy (country boy), a compilation of Singapore street food recipes.

Sula Brut Tropicale is now International Wine Challenge certified

Sula Brut Tropicale, an elegant sparkling rosé wine from Sula Vineyards portfolio, has struct gold at the International Wine Challenge (IWC). With nuanced notes of passion fruit, Sula Brut Tropicale is the brand’s first Blanc de Noirs, a blend of 70 percent reds and 30 percent whites. With pronounced tropical notes, the rosé has the aroma of peach and passionfruit, with hints of guava at the finish. Drink this sparkler with aperitif, salads, or seafood. Sula Late Harvest Chenin Blanc, a sweet-smelling white wine, walked away with a bronze for its aromas of mango, honey, and tropical fruits.

Dhruv Kapoor’s geometric floral prints and graphic patterned jackets

Dhruv Kapoor is the first Indian designer to show menswear at Milan Fashion Week. The Delhi designer took to Milan Fashion Week A/W 2022, a collection that he dubs ‘Soul Tech’. His clothes are an eclectic juxtaposition of silhouettes, colour, custom prints, and handcrafted details. Poster print series reminiscent of the 1970s seen on co-ords worn with matching skin suits underneath; geometric floral prints and graphic landscapes, some hand-beaded onto bomber jackets and coats, and some hand-embroidered onto oversized suits by skilled Indian artisans. Expect to see them on shelves of fashion stores soon.

