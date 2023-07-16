Top recommendations this week: Bangalore Watch Company's Manzinus & Earthshine watches launched a month before Chandrayaan 3; The Indians: Histories of a Civilization, a compendium of 100-plus essays spanning 12,000 years; Ardray Whisky, a blend of whiskys from 10 distilleries; Devialet Mania speakers; and Outback’s Austin Convertible bag.
Back in 2019, microbrand Bangalore Watch Company (BWC) launched the tonneau-shaped Apogee range, its tribute to India’s space program. And last month, as Chandrayaan-3 readied for lift-off, it released two more 40mm watches that are inspired by India’s Moon missions. Both the Manzinus and Earthshine models are distinguished by their Cerasteel cases that allows BWC to achieve and maintain a high level of build quality and be creative with case colours.
The Manzinus is named after the Manzinus crater at the Moon’s South Pole, which was the planned landing site of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, while the Earthshine gets its name from the faint-brown glow that accompanies the crescent moon. The Manzinus’ black dial includes a 9mm Muonionalusta meteorite disk as a sign of its connection to space (the Earthshine gets a brown fume dial). The watches, which are water resistant up to 100metres, are powered by a Sellita movement with a power reserve of 38 hours.
Rs 92,000 onwards.
The Indians: Histories of a Civilization appears to be just the kind of book that could provide rewarding, engaging company on rainy evenings this month. The book is an attempt to map the “origins, evolution, and present-day reality of India’s civilisation and people”, and includes over 100 essays written by several scholars across South Asia. The essays span some 12,000 years, from the last Ice Age to modern times, and look at, among other subjects, the evolution of humans in South Asia and the philosophies that defined ancient India, to liberalisation and “other aspects of the modern Indian experience.”
Rs 1,299, Aleph
Drinks giant Beam Suntory last month unveiled Ardray, its new blended whisky, that is created from some seriously complex Scotch whiskies and described as a Japanese interpretation of Scotland’s whisky heritage. Ardray has been created using malts from 10 distilleries. These include the likes of Laphroaig, Bowmore and Ardmore, which are owned by Beam Suntory, as well as spirits from its partner Edrington, whose portfolio is studded with whiskies such as The Macallan, Glenrothes, and Highland Park.
According to Beam Suntory, its blending team tested nearly 200 different whisky combinations before arriving at the final one. The whisky is said to have a rich mouthfeel, with “gentle floral and citrus fruitiness” and a smoky, peppery finish.
GBP 60
Most people would be happy with portable speakers from Bose or Sonos, but if you are not one of them, there is always the Devialet Mania. The French hi-fi brand revels in creating totally out-there speakers. Their first portable speaker, Mania, launched late last year, has an uncommon shape, and that’s putting it mildly. The Mania, which has just been launched in new colours, looks like an orb with a luxurious woven skin stretched over its exoskeleton, and it achieves its signature sound, thanks to Active Stereo Calibration that uses four microphones to adapt the audio output depending on the speaker’s location.
Place the Mania in the centre of your drawing room and the 360-degree mode is activated; place it near a wall and two rear full-range speakers come into play. The Mania, which supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, gets four full-range drivers and two subwoofers that help it deliver an impressively wide soundstage.
Rs 1,02,000 onwards
The search for the perfect bag never quite ends, but the Delhi-based Outback’s Austin Convertible does seem to have its fundamentals in place and could be a distraction worth nurturing. It’s stylish; fairly spacious (your laptop can go in there and it has a large pocket outside); and can be used as a tote, shoulder bag, or a backpack.
Rs 14,999