Most people would be happy with portable speakers from Bose or Sonos, but if you are not one of them, there is always the Devialet Mania. The French hi-fi brand revels in creating totally out-there speakers. Their first portable speaker, Mania, launched late last year, has an uncommon shape, and that’s putting it mildly. The Mania, which has just been launched in new colours, looks like an orb with a luxurious woven skin stretched over its exoskeleton, and it achieves its signature sound, thanks to Active Stereo Calibration that uses four microphones to adapt the audio output depending on the speaker’s location.