MC Recommends: A triple distilled Amrut whisky and a stay option for the mindful traveller

art ART deco show at Gallery 47A Art Deco, it would seem, never goes out of style. Nearly a century after it flourished—and took root—in Mumbai, the design movement has just spawned another tribute. This time, it’s by architect Kunal Shah. In his show at Gallery 47A, Shah, who as a child spent time in his grandparents’ art deco homes in Breach Candy, has curated photographs of the city’s art-decoscapes by noted lensmen such as Hashim Badani, weaves by Hema Shroff Patel, furniture by Camelot and Mahendra Doshi, and wallpaper panels by De Gournay. The show is on until November 13.

[/body_2][/content]

travel Mountains and mindfulness Mindful travel is having a moment, and the newly opened Amaya, in Darwa, Himachal Pradesh, appears to be a stellar example of creating a private sanctuary. Designed by Bijoy Jain, founder of sustainable architecture firm Studio Mumbai, Amaya features villas that have been nestled seamlessly into the hillside. Inspired by Himachali masonry, the villas have been built from local materials — wood, lime and stone — and include communal spaces like Finnish saunas, a library, and a heated swimming pool. The food at the restaurant has been created by chef Prateek Sadhu, formerly at the Masque in Mumbai, and is primarily and obviously about local and seasonal produce. Amaya is a two-hour drive from Chandigarh, and prices start at Rs 25,000 for a chalet.

rare whiskies A triple-distilled Amrut Triple-distilled single malts are uncommon, but they are both intriguing and rewarding, so it makes perfect sense to get your hands on the recently released—reintroduced, in fact—Amrut Triparva, the only one of its kind in India. According to Amrut, the nose is salted caramel and coconut vanilla custard and you’ll encounter peach, plantain and orangey citrus on the palate. The finish evokes honey and plantain. The Triparva is priced at Rs 10,000, and will be available in Bangalore and Goa.

accessories Glashütte Original SeaQ Chronograph Fans of German watches, take note. Glashutte Original’s much admired and coveted SeaQ dive watch now gets a chronograph function. The SeaQ Chronograph features a flyback function, is water-resistant up to 300 metres and has a lovely blue sunburst two-counter dial with the trademark panorama date. The 43.2mm timepiece is available with several strap options, including rubber and a metal bracelet. Prices start at about Rs 11 lakh.

experiences Louis XIII and Jamavar In January this year Shamsher Ahmed, master chef at the Jamavar at the Leela Palace New Delhi, and Romauld Feger, executive chef of Maison Remy Martin, began exchanging notes on a project that would bring together Indian cuisine and Louis XIII cognac. Nine months on, the discussions between the two have resulted in Louis XIII Gastronomy - which will start next month and run until March 2023. The menu, which will include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, will feature old Indian recipes with new textures and plated designs, and the dishes will be paired with the world’s best cognac. Prices for the experience start at Rs 30,000 per person, while Rs 4.5 lakh gets you dinner for eight along with a full Louis XIII decanter.