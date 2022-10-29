MC Recommends: A book of heirloom recipes, a small batch gin and NH7 Weekender in Pune

art Journeys of Clay and Fire: A pottery and ceramics exhibition in the Capital Pottery is one of India’s oldest art forms, and yet it seldom gets the limelight as other mediums do. An exhibition hosted by the British Council in New Delhi is currently addressing that with a two-month-long showcase. The Journeys of Clay and Fire exhibition, on till November 29, has been curated as part of 'India/UK Together, Season of Culture'—British Council’s programme to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The exhibition features the works of seven emerging and mid-career ceramic artists from India, who have been enabled by the Charles Wallace India Trust and British Council to work in collaboration with UK artists and institutions. The intention is to explore new futures for artisanal craft in India, and underline what artistic collaboration and knowledge exchange can do to revive a fading art form.

food A new cookbook documents heirloom Indian recipes How many times have you cooked a family recipe simply from memory or having seen your mother or grandmother make it over the years? In every Indian household, there are many such dishes that have been orally passed down generations, without ever being documented. Food culture publication Goya Journal has put together over 40 such heirloom recipes from across India into a community cookbook called A Kitchen of Our Own. The part-cookbook, part-journal published in collaboration with Nivaala features dishes dating back centuries. Contributed by readers from around the country, the recipes complemented by delightful watercolour illustrations by Zainab Tambawalla, are a celebration of home cooks and the magic they’ve been yielding in the kitchen for ages. A true collector’s item, the book also has space for you to add your own family recipes or scribble notes, thus making it a treasured gift too, one that can be passed down generations.

experiences NH7 Weekender Returns to Pune this November For the second time this year, the music festival will return to its home ground, Pune. The festival is aiming to return to its pre-pandemic status, with performances by The Lumineers, Dirty Loops and American rapper JID along with Indian hitmakers Anuv Jain and Krsna. Internet sensations such as Berklee Indian Ensemble and Israeli alternative music pioneers Tiny Fingers are also set to make an appearance on stage in this edition. Festival regulars such as Parekh & Singh and Kamakshi Khanna are making a comeback at Weekender, along with a host of first-timers such as Saachi, VelvetMeetsATimeTraveller, and Wild Wild Women. The two-day event is scheduled from November 25-27.

food Hendrick’s small batch Lunar Gin for moonbathers Simply put, moonbathing is the act of basking in the glow of the moon to channel its restorative energy and instill a sense of calm in oneself. Hendrick’s Gin, the Scottish makers of fine gin, have unveiled a limited-edition gin that is meant to take your moonbathing experience up a notch. Conceived by Hendrick’s master distiller Leslie Gracie as the second variant in her ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ line, the Lunar Gin is deeply floral with night bloom essence and aromatic with warm baked spices and a crisp burst of citrus. The gin is made for slow sipping, and is best enjoyed with tonic and a slice of cucumber at sundowners or clear starry nights.

gadgets The Ultrahuman Ring to monitor your metabolic health Biowearables have undergone a rapid evolution in the last few years from the fitness band that could merely count your steps. Now they can track a whole host of parameters, and help you evaluate and understand them better. The Ultrahuman Ring by Bangalore-based start-up Ultrahuman (which also made the M1 wearable glucose monitor), is made with fighter jet grade Titanium with scratch-resistant Tungsten Carbide coating. The smart ring is also sweat and waterproof up to 7 feet. The ring tracks biomarkers in real time, including Movement, Heart Rate, HRV, Body Temperature and Sleep, to provide a deeper understanding of how these parameters impact your metabolism and vice versa.