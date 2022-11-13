MC Recommends: A 19 year old Ardbeg, Bono’s Surrender and a pop-up at Noon

home accessories Smeg + Veuve Clicquot There are better things you can buy with your money, but chances are they won’t look so damn right as the retro-inspired Italian appliance maker Smeg’s fridges, which celebrates the French champagne house Veuve Clicquot’s 250th anniversary. Finished in Veuve Clicquot’s signature yellow, the FAB 28 and the FAB 10 are inspired by 1950s refrigerator design. While the FAM 28 is a proper full-size fridge, the petite FAB 10 will elevate the look of your home bar. The fridges – $6,000 and $4000, respectively – don’t come cheap, but there’s also a champagne bottle pack with the same aesthetics that is available for a lot less and is made of eco-responsible materials such as pewter.

How to design puja rooms: Ways to power up the hotline to a higher force Ardbeg fans, take note. The Traigh Bhan 19 YO Batch 4 is now available at Duty Free outlets at the Mumbai and Delhi airports. The heavily peated, small batch single malt is matured in American oak and Oloroso sherry casks and inspired by Islay’s Traigh Bhan beach. Batch 4, according to Ardbeg, will feature a higher proportion of Oloroso sherry casks. Expect to encounter herbal pine and fennel on the nose, dark chocolate and ground coffee on the palate, and a sweet, peaty, creamy finish. Rs 24,000.

accessories Unimatic Modello new collection Milan-based Unimatic, founded by industrial designers Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato in 2015, makes some of the coolest tool watches around. Their latest collection – an extension of the best-selling Modello range – centres around titanium and features a field watch, a diver, and a GMT. The use of sandblasted Grade II titanium for the cases translates into incredibly light timepieces. The flagship Modello Uno ref. U1S-TGMT, powered by an ETA Top Grade Elabore GMT movement, weighs about 57 grams, while the field watch and diver, which feature Sellita movements, are nearly as light at 59 and 62 grams, respectively. Water resistant up to 300 metres, prices for the watches start at $900.

food Noon X Artisanal Alchemy Vanika Choudhary, who runs the fermentation-focused Noon in Mumbai and the farm to fork Sequel, first met chef Kunzes Angmo (above) at Artisanal Alchemy in Ladakh. Kunzes, who curates bespoke feasts at select establishments such as the Jade House, in Leh, and Stok Palace, in Stok, is a cuisine revivalist who has been foregrounding traditional Ladakhi food for the past several years. The two chefs have now come together for the Noon X Artisanal Alchemy pop-up that will run until November 13 at the Mumbai restaurant. The menu, says Choudhary, is built around foraged and indigenous produce from Ladakh such as wild garlic chives and black buckwheat, heirloom varieties of Indian grains and seasonal produce that are enhanced with Noon’s house-made ferments. Dishes to look forward to at the pop-up, which has vegetarian, non-vegetarian and pescatarian menus, include the stinging nettle soup, black buckwheat and churpey tartlet, and the Yarkhandi Pulao. The food will be complemented by Apricot and Apple Arak and Barley Arak, while the apricot ice-cream looks like an ideal way to end the 10-course meal, which costs Rs 5,000. 7pm onwards, at Noon, BKC One

books Surrender by Bono Bono’s new book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, is a thrilling memoir that not only chronicles the music made by one of the world’s biggest rock bands, but also draws attention to the politics that drives the U2 frontman. Bono indulges in name-dropping in the book – Nelson Mandela, Bill Clinton and Anthony Fauci, among others – but also acknowledges his flaws. Surrender is as much Bono’s story as it is America’s.