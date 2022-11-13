The menu, says Choudhary, is built around foraged and indigenous produce from Ladakh such as wild garlic chives and black buckwheat, heirloom varieties of Indian grains and seasonal produce that are enhanced with Noon’s house-made ferments. Dishes to look forward to at the pop-up, which has vegetarian, non-vegetarian and pescatarian menus, include the stinging nettle soup, black buckwheat and churpey tartlet, and the Yarkhandi Pulao. The food will be complemented by Apricot and Apple Arak and Barley Arak, while the apricot ice-cream looks like an ideal way to end the 10-course meal, which costs Rs 5,000. 7pm onwards, at Noon, BKC One