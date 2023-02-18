MC Recommends: Bengaluru’s Museum of Art & Photography, Greta Thunberg’s The Climate Book, & a Holi mehfil

experiences IBTIDA – Ek Mehfil’s Phoolon ki Holi with Kavita Seth If being doused in gulaal, sprayed by pichkaris and dancing to thumping music isn’t your scene, then IBTIDA – Ek Mehfil’s Phoolon ki Holi may just be the kind of celebration you’re looking for. IBTIDA has been trying to revive the age-old baithak and mehfil culture of intimate sit-down musical gatherings, with a focus on traditional genres, including Ghazal, Qawwali and Hindustani Classical. Last December, its winter event ‘Jhoom’ with popular playback singer Harshdeep Kaur had over 500 attendees. Now, with Holi around the corner (Holi is on March 8), IBTIDA is set to host its own version of the festival of colours with a celebration of flowers and melodies on March 5 in Delhi. In their first-ever day setting, this mehfil will see eminent singer Kavita Seth in attendance, serenading the audience with Ghazals and Sufi music, followed by a Holi party with flowers and an exclusive sundowner.

Securing the future of life on Earth may seem like an impossible task, but there is still hope - if we listen to the science before it's too late. To underline this message, climate activist Greta Thunberg has collated the wisdom of over 100 experts—including scientists, economists, historians, environmental activists, journalists and philosophers—into a book of essays. Published in October, The Climate Book analyses the causes, consequences and challenges of climate change, and has so far been translated into nine foreign languages. With several brief essays of her own, Thunberg offers actionable items in 84 bite-sized chapters. The book also explains why climate justice must be at the centre of these efforts and elaborates the steps needed to be taken at once to have a reasonable chance of limiting global temperature rise. The essays are accompanied by illuminating photographs, charts, graphs and illustrations, to drive home the full picture. A hardcover edition is available on Amazon India for INR 1,219.

art Bengaluru’s Museum of Art & Photography opens to the public Touted as a ‘new museum for a new era’, the Museum of Art & Photography or MAP is the latest addition to Bengaluru’s evolving art and culture space. A philanthropic initiative by industrialist Abhishek Poddar, it first emerged as a digital platform in 2016 to make his private collection of art, photography and textiles available to the public. Now, over 60,000 of those items—including indigenous art and textiles, historic sculptures, photography, works from pop culture and more—have found a permanent address in Bengaluru. The 5-storey building in which MAP is housed is a piece of art in itself—the 44,000 sq ft cuboidal space is wrapped in a stainless-steel façade. It features four galleries, an auditorium, an art and research library, an education centre, a specialised conservation laboratory, as well as a café and a rooftop fine-dining restaurant. After a pandemic-induced setback, the museum opened to the public in February 2023 with an interactive walkthrough, film screening and workshops. Week-long celebrations are on the cards, featuring new collaborations and art discourses.

fashion Gucci’s Hortus Deliciarum High Jewellery Collection The Italian fashion giant maybe known for many things, including handbags, footwear and even home décor. But jewellery wasn’t one of them, until Gucci debuted its first-ever high jewellery collection, dubbed Hortus Deliciarum, in 2019. Its third jewellery collection dropped late last year and is composed of pieces grouped into five themes, which together create a fantastical journey from the mid-19th century through the 1970s. Designed by Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the pieces are inspired by Rome and its architecture and infused with cultural references from around the world. The line is studded with precious gemstones, including diamonds, peridots, blue topaz, fire opals, yellow beryl, pink tourmalines and more. The second theme, in particular, is interesting as it explores the kaleidoscopic world of India’s Maharajahs, their magnificent royal palaces and resplendent attires through multi-strand necklaces, bracelets and solitaire rings.

accessories Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses The latest in wearable technology, Ray-Ban has introduced its first generation of smart sunglasses and eyeglasses in partnership with Meta. The Ray-Ban Stories collection is available in three frames—Wayfarer, Round and Meteor. While they do not have an actual display, the smart glasses come with built-in cameras, open-ear audio and seamless social media sharing. The light smart glasses promise three hours of battery life with a sleek case that doubles up as the charging dock. Featuring two cameras that click photos in 2592 x 1984 pixels and 1184 x 1184 video at 30 fps, you can capture the moment with a tap or voice command. The glasses come with 4GB storage and a speaker for each side of the head along with a three-microphone array. You can listen to Spotify, make calls, send messages and seamlessly share content to social media—all from your glasses.

hotel A staycation at Conrad Bengaluru It isn’t often that you’re afforded a stunning view from a hotel located in the centre of a bustling metropolis. That’s what sets Conrad Bengaluru apart; the 24-storeys high hotel in the Central Business District is designed in such a way that each of its 285 rooms opens to panoramic views of the Ulsoor Lake and the lush green city around. Additionally, its suites on the higher floors offer expansive living room with a bar and kitchenette, a powder room and study, an elegantly appointed king-sized bedroom and a luxurious bathroom with soak tub and rain shower. Opt for their tailored services for special occasions and expect bouquets, drinks and a flower shower in their magnificent lobby upon arrival, personalised notes and sweet treats in your room, and a bath drawn with rose petals and citrus slices. Dining options are aplenty here, but the Pan Asian at Mikusu stands out. For laidback pool side lunches, Tiamo does haute Italian with locally sourced ingredients. And if you wish to take the indulgence up a notch, book a session at their tranquil in-house spa.

home accessories Omorfo Homes’ 24-carat gold-accented dinnerware collection Tableware brand Omorfo Homes has launched its debut collection of porcelain dinnerware accented with 24-carat gold. The ‘Gilded Pearl’ collection, which comes in 21-piece or 27-piece combinations, marries opulence with minimalism, melding the drama of gold accents with the simple interplay of ivory. Designed in India, and crafted and hand-painted by artisans around the globe, the collection harks back to old-world European charm. The thrice-fired porcelain pieces have undergone rich surface treatments and feature curvaceous elements, gilded accents and intricate detailing. The collection comprises dinner plates, quarter plates, small and large bowls, and an oval serving platter.

Satarupa Paul is a Delhi-based freelance journalist and photographer, who covers travel, food, culture, wellness and sustainability. Views expressed are personal.