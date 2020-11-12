Luxuriant mithaiwalas meld traditional mithai flavours with French techniques, unusual ingredients

For years, Indian mithai has been, well, if not sneered at, at least considered infra dig. Boxes of exotic chocolates have replaced the mithai as gifts, though at home, Indians continue to depend on a few favourite desserts from their rich repository of traditions. Sameer Seth, Founder & CEO, Hunger Inc (Bombay Canteen, O’ Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop), states the obvious, “We grew up enjoying the traditional mithai but over the last two decades, it had somehow become ‘uncool’.”

But then along came a few patissiers, chefs and food brands with ideas of reinventing the mithai and suddenly, it has acquired a cool tag.

Sahil Mehta, Delhi-based, trained-in-Paris patissier (Image: Facebook @Patissier.Sahil)

Delhi-based, trained-in-Paris patissier Sahil Mehta makes a khoya barfi topped with a generous layer of 70 percent dark Valrhona chocolate and accented by orange; coconut laddoo stuffed with lemon tart; and a rose-flavoured confection called Ispahan, named after the city of Isfahan, famous for its roses. He trained with La Opera in Delhi and says this is “new mithai for new India”.

Kaju Katli Truffles

Purists may look bemused and even affronted by the thought of “fusion mithai” (fusion is a word used disdainfully to describe anything that is not “traditional”), but that ain't’ stopping the “artisanal” mithaiwalas, who are munificent in their praise for Indian mithai made by the halwais—pedas from Mathura, sandesh from Kolkata, kheer kadam from Banaras, milk cake from Alwar, the ubiquitous besan ka laddoo—but believe the segment needs a little shaking up.

“Provenance is very important in the world of Indian mithai,” says food documenter and recipe gatherer, Chandigarh-based blogger Neeraj Sharma. “Which is why when you talk about a certain mithai, you also mention the city or the region it originated in. There is pride attached to the address. But now suddenly, you find precocious chefs and patissiers who are turning the entire concept on its head. It is fabulous because it helps traditions to survive in more interesting ways.”

Yash Bhanage, Sameer Seth and Chef Floyd Cardoz, Bombay Sweet Shop

At Bombay Sweet Shop, run by the inventive bunch credited for the success of Bombay Canteen and O’Pedro, the Indian mithai has been afforded a contemporary twist. Seth says, “Yash (Bhanage, Founder & COO), while travelling extensively, was exploring the idea of how every country has its signature food speciality, like Turkey’s Baklava. While we have our masalas and tea, you cannot enjoy them off-the-shelf. Mithai is part of our culinary heritage and no one seemed to have done much in the category.”

Mysore Kaapi Pak

Bombay Sweet Shop, which opened the doors of its quintessential mithai shop in March 2020, serves nouvelle mithais. There is the Motichoor Laddoo stuffed with coconut, with a flavour like a Bounty Bar; Mysore Kaapi Pak, one of their bestsellers, with a hint of coffee, the classic silky texture and topping of toasted sesame seeds; Lal Pedha-inspired Dulce de Leche Pedha, filled with salted caramel and peanut brittle; Doodh Boondi Ladoo, their take on the boondi laddoo from Jaipur, made with milk, besan and rabri, flavoured with mace, and topped with emerald pistachios and rose petals; and a Sohan Halwa wedged between a chocolate bar and studded with nuts.

Coconut Caramel Patissa Bars

The Chocolate Butterscotch Barks, “a happy kitchen accident”, says Seth, is sharp-edged dark chocolate and butterscotch brittle loaded with almonds, sea salt and nostalgia, while the Coconut Caramel Patissa Bars have chocolate fingers meet flaky Patissa to bring flavours from the collective Indian childhood, a blend of pepper caramel, coconut fluff and milk chocolate. Blending a north-west winter delicacy Dodha Burfi, with the indulgence of a cinnamon morning bun, is the sprouted wheat-based burfi flavoured with orange zest, coconut, and cinnamon finished with a flourish of white chocolate.

Celebrity chef and restaurant consultant Chef Mujeeb ur Rehman, from a long line of Awadhi chefs—who has cooked for former president Pratibha Patil, Ratan Tata and Sachin Tendulkar, among others—has created two unusual desserts.

Chukander-e-afroz

His signature Chukander-e-afroz is a deep red halwa with beetroot as a base. “The uniqueness of this dessert lies in its sparking deep colour. I use tender whole beetroots, which are peeled and grated. The cooking process is long: I add milk powder, mawa and green cardamom, and then stir the concoction vigorously with a ladle. We combine it with a vanilla ice-cream.”

Frozen Chocolate Phirni

Chef Rehman also recommends a Chocolate Phirni (Phirni is a Kashmiri milk dessert cooked with ground rice and nuts). “The completely frozen Chocolate Phirni is a delicate blend of chocolate powder, a pinch of pomegranate powder, a good amount of mawa and some cream cheese as well. I make a regular phirni and to it, I add chocolate powder, some Sumac (a tangy, fragrant spice with a sour flavour, made from the dried and ground berries of the wild sumac flower) and cream cheese. Once cooked, we pour it into heart-shaped moulds, top it with pistachio dust and fresh pomegranate seeds, and freeze it.”

Rachel Goenka, The Chocolate Spoon Company

Nihira, a contemporary mithai brand by Shubha and Arshya Aggarwal that delivers pan-India, puts out Whisky and Champagne laddoos, Cinnamon Shakkar Pare and Cranberry Panjiri. At Rachel Goenka’s The Chocolate Spoon Company (The Sassy Spoon, House of Mandarin, Baraza Bars and Bites and the Sassy Teaspoon, a chain of patisseries and bakeries), pastry chefs are infusing mithais with western flavours. “Elements such as salted caramel and chocolate ganache are very popular additions to traditional desserts,” says Goenka.

Anjeer Barfi

In her book, Adventures with Mithai, Goenka has listed a range of mithais with an eclectic twist such as Kaju Katli truffles, Pista barfi granola bars, Chocolate barfi cheesecake and Anjeer barfi tart. “I’ve used traditional French pastry techniques to elevate the mithai, but the flavour is all there and perfectly balanced.” Her personal favourites include Kaju Katli truffles, Rasmalai and Pista sponge, and Motichoor and Cardamom Mousse.

Khoya pink coconut laddoo

The Indian mithai terrain is vibrant and creative. New-age mithaiwallas joining such as Khoya Mithai, founded by Sid Mathur, use modern techniques of mithai making without tampering with the flavour profile. “The reinvention could include infusion of fruit compote and other non-traditional ingredients, a result of halwais and pastry chefs working in tandem.” The mithai brand employs techniques such as roasting and temperature control to intensity the natural flavours. “They are very well-balanced on the sweetness front for a younger clientele. Khoya’s pink coconut laddoos and milk cake are rank favourites; the pink colour is derived from a beetroot extract freshly made in their kitchens.”

ITC’s Fabelle chocolates’ Indian dessert collection

ITC’s Fabelle chocolates’ Indian dessert collection reimagines ras malai in a truffle form, says Anuj Rustagi, COO, Chocolate, Coffee, Confectionery and New Category Development - Foods, ITC Limited.

Baker Swheta Mutreja Aggarwal

Young baker Swheta Mutreja Aggarwal, who took to baking professionally during the lockdown, has created a range of dessert jars: Gulab Jamun Cheese Cake jar, with a cheesecake base that resembles a cake crumble, layers of cream cheese frosting and home-made gulab jamun; Motichoor cheesecake jar with a side serve of fried sev, a very Sindhi tradition; besides a Sev Barfi made with mawa and homemade sev. She is next experimenting with the light-as-air Goan dessert, Serradura. “I have used whole wheat flour and millets, added dates, nuts and several other ingredients to my recipes, till I get that perfect one.”

Pie & Co.

Chef Aditi Goel, who has built a career as a restaurant consultant and menu engineer, set up her unusual food venture, Pie & Co a while ago. Her menu consists of unusual festive pies, such as the Moti Choor baked yoghurt pie with a rich shortbread crust of baked yoghurt and boondi. But her festive speciality is Mishmi Dahi and Cranberry Piece, infused with seasonal fresh berries served in a butter crust that is inspired by Bengali desserts.

ITC Hotel’s festive mithai menu

Several hotels and restaurants use the extensive festive season to lay out a smorgasbord of delicacies. ITC Hotel’s carefully curated festive mithai menu includes a Gulkand Laddoo, or whimsical spheres of reduced milk infused with gulkand and rose relish; Khubani Kaju Katli, an outstanding Hyderabad cake of apricot and cashew milk but cloaked in white chocolate; and Kesar Thandai peda with a spiced saffron and cardamom peda perched on a red velvet base.

Executive Chef Gautam Mehrishi, Renaissance Mumbai (Image: Twitter @GautamMehrishi)

At Renaissance Mumbai, Executive Chef Gautam Mehrishi has been exploring flavours such as tangerine, cocoa, single-origin chocolates, various varieties of jaggery, all kinds of nuts from different origins such as Kashmiri almonds and the Konkan cashew, origin saffron, gold leaf and coating with flower petals to create his signature range of desserts. “I have garnished a pista barfi with blueberry coated nut, used goat cheese to make sweets softer, almond milk for the vegan options, and ingredients such as Indonesian and Thai coconut, as well healthier options such as cucumber seeds in a traditional laddoo.” He believes it is possible to use avant-garde techniques such as dehydrating, controlled temperature sous vide cooking, but the flavours must hold. If there is one dessert he will never experiment with, it is the Rajasthani sweet bomb, the Ghewar. (Image: Twitter @GautamMehrishi)

Chef Kedar Bobde, The executive chef of Hyatt Regency Mumbai

Chef Kedar Bobde, the executive chef of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, is serving an elaborate spread for Diwali. “At our all-day dining restaurant Glasshouse, we are serving a Baked Gulab Jamun with Coconut Crumble. The coconut crumble is crunchy and tastes beautiful with the succulent Gulab Jamun. We make our ice-creams and for Diwali, we are offering two unusual flavours: puran poli and motichoor.”

For Chef Bobde, experimentation works if the flavours come together. “It is a game of flavours. To maintain the essence of the flavours, the basics should not be altered or distorted. In my Puran Poli Ice Cream, I ensure that the base flavour of Puran poli remains.”

Executive Chef Anshuman Bali, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

At JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Executive Chef Anshuman Bali has crafted Kaju Roll Tacos and infused chocolate burfi with cocoa nibs and ganache. “If the taste and essence of the mithai remain true to its original version, it may lead to an interesting fusion. To maintain the essence of the traditional desserts and mithai, we follow the recipes to the tee and do not compromise on the method involved.”

Traditions evolve, even culinary traditions, and each generation stamps its predilections on them. Besides, there is nothing like a ‘pure’ Indian dessert. Glimpse into the past and you will find several experimentations that are now considered classics. Kolkata’s Jalbhara Sandesh, filled with rose water, was invented in Chandannagore, the French colony near Kolkata, and may have been inspired by European liqueur chocolates. Saffron in Karnataka’s Rawa Kesari gained popularity only during the Mughal period when the Kashmiri spice replaced turmeric in many older dishes as a more exotic ingredient. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

India’s gleeful new patissiers and mithaiwallas are merely following their ancestors on a path to sweet nirvana by turning things on their head.