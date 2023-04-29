 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IWSC 2023 gold winner 'Camikara’s is actually a story of forgotten casks of distilled sugar cane juice'

Murali K Menon
Apr 29, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Two variants of Camikara sipping rum are expected to go on sale later this year: a 3-year-old priced between Rs 1,400 and Rs 2,400 and an 8YO in the range of Rs 2,800-4,500.

Camikara 12YO won gold in the International Wines and Spirits Competition 2023 10-15-year-old category; and Piccadily Distilleries' Surrinder Kumar.

Earlier this month, Camikara Rum became the first Indian rum to win a gold at the International Wines and Spirits Competition (IWSC). The small-batch sipping rum won the gold in the 2023 edition of the spirits competition in the 11- to 15-year-old category and scored 95 points. The jury described it as “alluringly sweet with soft banoffee pie and marshmallow aromas. Lingeringly moreish and well-balanced, delivering a gentle richness on the journey to an excellent, soft finish.” Launched late last year, Camikara, India’s first pure cane juice rum, is made by Karnal-based Piccadily Distilleries, which also produces the award-winning Indri whisky.

The rum has been matured for 12 years in American oak casks and is bottled at a strength of 50 percent ABV. In this interview with Moneycontrol, Surrinder Kumar, master distiller at Piccadily Distilleries, takes us through the story of the rum, changing the perception of the spirit in India, and new Camikara variants. Excerpts:

You joined Piccadily Distilleries around 2020. When did you start thinking about making pure cane juice rum?

Camikara’s is actually a story of forgotten casks of distilled sugar cane juice. Over a decade ago, our founding chairman (Venod Sharma) instructed the boys to distill fresh sugar cane juice and store it in barrels at our Patiala plant. It was not planned at all, maybe he had an intuition. The existence of these casks was forgotten when the company moved its operations to its new distilleries. They were rediscovered only around 2020 when the Patiala factory was being refurbished. Many of the barrels – there were several hundreds – had practically nothing in them, because of the angels, but rest had the potential of turning into liquid gold. That was what I felt when I first tasted it. And so, we waited for another two years before launching it as India’s first cane juice rum.