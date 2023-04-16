 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s first absinthe and 4 more spirits to have this summer

Murali K Menon
Apr 16, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST

A London Dry gin with a Tuscan soul and a blended whisky to pick up from duty-free, among others.

Radico Khaitan, which makes Rampur Whisky, has just launched Sangam. World Malt Whisky. It will be available in the EU, UK, Singapore, Australia and Travel Retail. About $65.

Sabatini Gin

A Tuscan gin distilled in London, that’s what Sabatini Gin is. The eponymous family sources juniper, fennel, lavender, verbena, thyme, among other botanicals from its estates in Tuscany and ships them, nine in all, to London where they are distilled to create the London Dry gin. The juniper-forward gin, brought to India by spirits and wine importer Anggel’s Share, is crisp and pleasant, with faint notes of fennel and thyme.

Rs 6,300

Made with 9 botanicals, including fennel and thyme.