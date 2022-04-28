Indian Accent outlet coming up in Mumbai as Reliance signs pact with Rohit Khattar's EHV

The Indian Accent restuarant in New Delhi (indianaccent.com)

Restaurateur Rohit Khattar's EHV has signed a pact with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to open an Indian Accent restaurant in Mumbai by the end of 2022.

Indian Accent, Mumbai will have a seating capacity of 80, including 2 private dining rooms styled as a homage to Mumbai's Art Deco movement.

The restaurant has been designed by London-based Russell Sage Studio working closely with EHV's Design Director Rohini Kapur. The architectural design has been by Incubis Consultants under project supervision by EHV's Director Development Vikas Bhasin.

The news of an Indian Accent outlet opening in Mumbai comes on the heels of an announcement about the summer opening of EHV's restaurant in New York, Koloman, which would be helmed by Chef Markus Glocker, along with a collaboration with Chef David Thompson to open Thai restaurants in India.

The company said in a statement that Indian Accent Mumbai will be housed in a picturesque space overlooking the fountains at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square at the Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex.

Rohit Khattar, Chairman, EHV said: “For many years we have explored locations in Mumbai for Indian Accent and our search has ended at the spectacular Jio World Centre, the new epicentre of Mumbai. Indian Accent has a very loyal clientele of discerning guests from Mumbai. So, we are particularly thrilled to be able to bring the Indian Accent experience to this vibrant city and look forward to it embracing us as warmly as New Delhi and New York have.”

The kitchen at Indian Accent Mumbai will be helmed by Executive Chef Shantanu Mehrotra who has been the Executive Chef of Indian Accent, New Delhi since its opening under the guidance of Chef Manish Mehrotra, who created the Indian Accent menu and has been promoted to Culinary Director.

Rijul Gulati will be the Head Chef and Varun Sharma, who leads the “award-winning bar” at Comorin -- EHV's other restaurant, will head the bar programme. The General Manager remains to be appointed and shall report to Operations Director Nitin Mathur.

: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.





