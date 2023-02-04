 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Independent watchmakers surge as Rolex, Patek remain unattainable

Feb 04, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Horologer Ming is just one of the many brands that’s getting a moment in the sun among collectors who are frustrated with the big brands’ prices and availability—and who are discovering the quality of the small shops.

The pandemic rekindled a love affair between consumers—particularly those in the US, who overtook buyers in China—and luxury mechanical watches. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Inside a sprawling white tent that garnished the grounds of Geneva’s posh La Réserve hotel in November, the hammer came down on a most remarkable watch.

The Ming 17.06 “Copper” was sandwiched on the Phillips auction block between gold Patek Philippe perpetual calendars, rare “Paul Newman” Rolex Daytonas and flashy Audemars Piguet “Jumbo” Royal Oaks. It was remarkable not only for its uniqueness but for being there at all.

The histories of Patek, Rolex and Audemars are measured in centuries, but the Horologer Ming brand is just five years old. Based in Kuala Lumpur and legally domiciled in Switzerland, it produces Swiss-made watches with innovative designs that use luminous materials for deceptively simple ends. Ming’s presence at the Geneva sale—and growth in a short period of time—underscores the level to which independent watch brands have risen among collectors and enthusiasts.

“Right place, right time,” says Ming Thein, 36, a photographer, designer and former private equity executive who’s the brand’s founder and design chief. “But we’re also aware of the work we put in to make the product as good as we can possibly make it.”