 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsLuxury Lifestyle

Gold is old, sneakers are its replacement

Devanshi Doshi
Dec 04, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST

The global sneaker resale market is worth $6 billion and is expected to rise to $30 billion by the end of this decade, according to Statista.

Nikhil Jain of City Kicks in Mumbai says he was able to buy a Kia Carens from reselling just one pair of sneakers; and a live raffle in November to pick those who could the sneakers. (Photos by City Kicks and Wagle Sports)

Air Jordan 1 Retro High ‘Chicago Lost and Found’, among the most coveted sneakers of the year, were launched by Nike across India on November 19. Nike priced the sneakers Rs 16,995 a pair in India. But customers like you and me will buy them at no less than Rs 35,000-40,000.

How so, you ask? It is all thanks to resellers.

Try as you might, a sneaker-head will never tell you the price of their sneakers. They are an asset which appreciates in value over time. Most you may get in response is a sly secretive smile. Those who know, know.

Harmanpreet Sandhu of Free Society, Bandra.

The sneaker community is swelling in India, and with it swells the number of people who cater to it. Unlike most retail goods, the sneaker industry does not stop at retailers. In fact, many consumers don’t buy their pair directly from retail stores. It is the resellers who seal the deal.

Resellers are collectors of one-of-a-kind sneakers. They buy most of the pairs from the market as soon as they are launched. “These sneakers come in very limited quantities to India,” Nikhil Jain, a 30-year-old reseller, explained. “Resellers like us buy them and keep them as an asset before we can sell them at a premium. The longer we keep them, the more the expected profit.”