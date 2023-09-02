Geneva Watch Days 2023: 5 watches that caught our attention

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Perpetual Calendar; USD 89,000.

Geneva Watch Days was founded in 2020 as a phygital response to the pandemic by eight watchmakers, including Breitling, Bulgari, and Urwerk. Since then, the watch fair has grown into a keenly anticipated annual gathering that celebrates the best of both independent and traditional watchmakers. The fourth edition has thrown up a bunch of interesting timepieces. Here’s a quick look at five watches that caught our eye:

H Moser & Cie Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Vantablack & Centre Seconds Vantablack

Vantablack appears to have become a very Moser thing. The Swiss watchmaker used Vantablack, the darkest coating ever synthesized, on the Streamliner Tourbillon’s dial at last year’s Geneva Watch Days. This year, you’ll find Vantablack in two new models in its Endeavour collection. Both the Tourbillon Concept and the Centre Seconds feature a red gold case and bezel accentuating the other-worldly appeal of the dial. Both models are powered by in-house movements: the tourbillon by the HMC 804 movement and the Centre Seconds by the self-winding HMC 200.

$27,600/$82,500 (around Rs 22.8 lakh/Rs68.2 lakh)

Bulgari Octo Finissimo CarbonGold Automatic & Perpetual Calendar

Bulgari’s Finissimo collection, a showcase of its horological wizardry, has produced a number of record-breaking watches — from the world’s thinnest automatic watch to the thinnest perpetual calendar, and thinnest mechanical watch. Some of these movements power the CarbonGold Automatic as well the Perpetual Calendar that are made of high-tech anthracite carbon with contrasting gold accents. For the record, the Perpetual Calendar’s case is 7.60mm and its 2.75mm-thin in-house movement has a retrograde date, month and year, a retrograde leap year, as well a 60-hour power reserve.

$26,800/$89,000.

Reservoir Airfight Chronograph

The Airfight, Reservoir’s first chronograph, is probably the coolest watch at this year’s Geneva Watch Days. Reservoir is less than a decade old, but its watches, inspired largely by measuring instruments such as counters and gauges, have piqued the curiosity of watch lovers everywhere. The Airflight Chronograph’s horizontally opposed retrograde dial evokes the instrumentation on the P51 Mustang, regarded as among the best piston-engined aircraft of WW-II. And so the dial features nods to the Baldin vertical airspeed indicator, and the colour palette echoes status indicators in the cockpit. The bezel features a telemeter scale and the watch is powered by a Swiss-made chronograph movement viewable through the caseback.

$5,750

Louis Erard Petite Seconde Metropolis

There’s a lot to like about the art-deco-inspired Petite Seconde Metropolis, which has been co-developed by Louis Erard with Switzerland-based watch consultant and influencer Amr Sindi (@TheHorophile). The 39mm watch, part of the elegant Petite Seconde family, brilliantly captures the vibe and energy of 1920s New York with its dial colours — tobacco, slate grey, and salmon — and typography. Louis Erard describes the design as Neo Deco, a contemporary twist to New York Art Deco. Note the double-traced numerals that are printed on a brushed chapter ring and the ‘Empire’ hands that evoke the architecture of Empire State Building in Manhattan. The watch is powered by a Sellita movement and paired with grained calf skin straps.

CHF 2,300 (over Rs2.14 lakh)

Laurent Ferrier Sport Auto 40

Back in 1979, horology enthusiasts and motor heads Laurent Ferrier and Francois Servanin participated in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans in a Porsche 935 Turbo No. 40. The duo, who would go onto found Laurent Ferrier, finished third in the world’s greatest motor race. The brand's Sport Auto 40, inspired by the car, gets a 41.5mm x 12.7mm grade 5 titanium case with an integrated titanium bracelet and is powered by the LF270.01 micro-rotor movement with 70 hours of power reserve. The stunning green on the dial and the fuchsia and orange palette reference the livery of the racing car. As far as distinctive integrated bracelet sports watch go, this one is right up there.

$57,000